Traversing The World With Tea

Although the world appears to tilt towards coffee in the tea versus coffee debate, tea has a residual charm that doesn’t let its followers sway. More than just a beverage, tea is an emotion and a solid binding agent that brings people together. In India, every member of a family sets their differences aside for a cup of tea. Where coffee is guzzled to kickstart oneself for work, tea demands peaceful solace.

This International Tea Day, take a look at how tea is relished in myriad cultures around the world.

Japanese Tea Ceremony

Japanese tea ceremony Shutterstock

Tea has been an integral part of Buddhist religious practice since the 10th century when it was introduced to Japan by a monk named Eichū. The Japanese tea ceremony is a sacramental tradition that has always been a central part of the Japanese household. It involves calmly preparing green tea and having it in the tearoom with a tatami floor. The Japanese tea culture includes cast-iron jugs that are used to heat water. The strong-flavoured green tea is known to invigorate the senses. Kyoto and Uji are the best destinations in Japan for visitors to partake in this enthralling ceremony.

Turkish Cay

Turkish tea Shutterstock

Since its arrival in the 16th century, tea has managed to flow into every aspect of the Turkish way of life. Prepared in a double jug, Turkish tea is served in tulip-shaped cups and is widely loved for its sweet-earthy flavour.

Chinese Tea

Chinese tea leaves being used in home ceremony Shutterstock

The Chinese were the first to brew leaves of an aromatic plant, that is, tea. They initially used tea for medicinal purposes before they started consuming it as a beverage. It is now their definition of life. The Chinese were enjoying tea thousands of years before the rest of the world even heard of it. They call the art of making tea Cha Dao, something that was borrowed by Japan about 2,000 years later. China has the largest variety of teas, which resulted in centuries of experimenting with flavours born from flowers like jasmine, chrysanthemum and even fruits like lychee. The white tea, oolong varieties and black tea are what China is known best for.



English Tea

English Tea Time Shutterstock

The British way of tea is usually associated with a thick air of sophistication with its roots deep in aristocracy. The Brits were introduced to tea by the Dutch in the 1600s and haven’t stopped pouring themselves more ever since. The tea in Britain is different flavours of black tea from different places blended together. The Duchess of Bedford was the one who came up with the Afternoon Tea ritual to energize herself midday since there were only two meals back then-breakfast and dinner. This daily ritual gradually started including a number of people and turned into somewhat of a party. The Afternoon Tea fever slowly spread to the commoners, who began enjoying high tea in the evenings. It was called ‘high’ tea because of the height of the tables that were used by the commoners.

