Travel Bucketlist: 5 Unforgettable Experiences In South India

Take the Sakleshpur Railway Trek

Situated about 130 kilometres from Mangaluru and 225 kilometres from Bengaluru, Sakleshpur is home to the famous railway track trek. This 56-kilometre stretch has over 100 bridges, 25 waterfalls, and several tunnels, and promises trekkers a mesmerising experience. The trek is also lined with dense flora and fauna. While the monsoon offers a lush view, be careful of the slippery routes. Travellers should also halt at the Bisle Reserve Forest, Mallalli Waterfalls, and Jenukal Gudda—the secondhighest mountain peak in Karnataka.

Go Cacao Roasting in Idukki

Known as the ‘spice garden of Kerala’, Idukki is fast emerging as one of the prime destinations for the production of cacao in India. Amid the lush forests and wildlife sanctuaries, villages in Idukki are also invested in cacao as an intercrop alongside coconut, rubber, and spices. These cacao-growing areas have become the centre of the bean-to-bar movement. Make your way here to witness the origin of the process that brings your favourite chocolate to the table. Unlike mass-produced chocolates, the cacao beans that are harvested here undergo the processes of fermentation and roasting to enhance the original flavour of the bean. Many organic chocolate brands, both domestic and international, source their cacao beans from Idukki.

A Glimpse of Mini Tibet at Bylakuppe

Rows of fluttering prayer flags, 12 monasteries and 13 Tibetan settlements strewn across, Bylakuppe is an experience like no other. Namdroling Monastery here is a must-visit with it’s Golden Temple towering with three golden statues of Lord Buddha. The best time to visit this mystical place is around the Tibetan New Year celebrated for two weeks in the month of February-March. The town has a rustic charm during the festival with monks in traditional costumes, and music and dance filling the air. Try the local Tibatan culinary fare here—fresh momos, thukpa, phing or shalpta, the choices are endless.

Explore the Borra Caves

Nestled in the Ananthagiri Mandal Range of Visakhapatnam district, the Borra Caves were first discovered by William King George, who headed the Geological Survey of India. The history of these caves goes back to 150 million years when the Gosthani River in the area meandered over the limestone deposits and formed a cluster of uniquely designed caves. Located at an elevation of 1,400 metres, the caves extend to a depth of 80 metres and are home to an age-old Shiva temple. Adorned with exquisite patterns, the place is best experienced through its natural skylights and colourful artificial lights.

Plan Your Winter Paradise at Lambasingi

Also known as the ‘Kashmir of South India’, Lambasingi is a small village in the state of Andhra Pradesh. This winter wonderland is the coldest place in Andhra, with occasional snowfall and temperature dropping as low as sub-zero levels, during the winter months. With a blanket of cold air due to its elevation of 1,000 metres above sea level, and a lush green cover formed by deciduous forests enveloping it, Lambasingi has a plethora of must-visit places ranging from the Kothapalli Waterfalls, the Thajangi Reservoir, Yerravaram Waterfalls, to Susan Garden and many more.

For bird watchers, the Kondakarla Bird Sanctuary is quite a delight. You can also take a stroll on the Ghat Road at Lambasingi, with a visual panorama around and a light breeze waving by.