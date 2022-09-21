Tips For Car Maintenance During The Monsoon

Follow these safety tips to ensure that driving during the monsoon is smooth and safe.

Care For Wet Interiors

Interior car care.

Just like water soaked clothes are an absolute nightmare for us, wet interiors are a very big red flag for your car.

If your car’s interior gets soaked, it can end up getting damaged. All that moisture can result in a foul smell. More worryingly, rust can emerge over time. Here’s a simple solution – always keep towels and newspapers handy to rid your car interiors of water. And later, do get the car thoroughly cleaned by a professional.

Get The Car's AC And Defogger Checked

Car's AC And Defogger

One big oversight people make is not getting their AC checked. Your vehicle’s AC filter helps in keeping moisture and grime out. A defogger too is a crucial feature in cars - it helps in fighting condensation, and it must be kept in optimum working condition.