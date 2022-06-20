This Unexpected Discovery On Mars Will Leave You Bereft Of Words

Earth is not the only planet where wonders happen, Mars will equally take you by surprise. NASA’s Perseverance rover recently found a piece of thermal blanket, which is used in the making of spacecraft, lying there. The thermal blanket is used to protect from the extreme temperature on the way to the red planet.

NASA Perseverance Mars Rover took to Twitter to talk about the thermal blanket. It read,” It’s a piece of a thermal blanket that they think may have come from my descent stage, the rocket-powered jet pack that set me down on landing day back in 2021.”

My team has spotted something unexpected: It’s a piece of a thermal blanket that they think may have come from my descent stage, the rocket-powered jet pack that set me down on landing day back in 2021. pic.twitter.com/O4rIaEABLu — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) June 15, 2022

Is this a piece of thermal blanket or just trash?

Everyone is trying to answer the same question – how did foil like debris land in Mar’s Jezero Crater? It was found two kilometres away from the landing gear crashed in the Martian desert. According to the tweet, the space agency was still figuring out how it landed there or was it because of the wind.

NASA’s Perseverance rover was out to find signs of microbial life on Mars. It was not supposed to spot land debris caught in a rock. According to a few reports, what NASA discovered was a man-made trash.

In February 2021, the Perseverance rover landed on Mars to study in-depth the Martian surface and to find signs of human existence. At present, the Perseverance rover is looking out for the dried-up river delta in the Jezero Crater. According to the scientists, they suspect that the crater had water about three billion years ago.