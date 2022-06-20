Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

This Unexpected Discovery On Mars Will Leave You Bereft Of Words

NASA’s Perseverance rover was out to find signs of microbial life on Mars

This Unexpected Discovery On Mars Will Leave You Bereft Of Words
The thermal blanket is used to protect from the extreme temperature on the way to the red planet Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 6:08 pm

Earth is not the only planet where wonders happen, Mars will equally take you by surprise. NASA’s Perseverance rover recently found a piece of thermal blanket, which is used in the making of spacecraft, lying there. The thermal blanket is used to protect from the extreme temperature on the way to the red planet.

NASA Perseverance Mars Rover took to Twitter to talk about the thermal blanket. It read,” It’s a piece of a thermal blanket that they think may have come from my descent stage, the rocket-powered jet pack that set me down on landing day back in 2021.”

Is this a piece of thermal blanket or just trash?

Everyone is trying to answer the same question – how did foil like debris land in Mar’s Jezero Crater? It was found two kilometres away from the landing gear crashed in the Martian desert. According to the tweet, the space agency was still figuring out how it landed there or was it because of the wind.

Related stories

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport Wins The Best Regional Airport Award In South Asia

Ladakh Opens First Dark Sky Reserve To Boost Astro Tourism

Nepal Mulls Shifting Everest Base Camp Due To The Melting Of Glaciers And Unsafe Human Activity

NASA’s Perseverance rover was out to find signs of microbial life on Mars. It was not supposed to spot land debris caught in a rock. According to a few reports, what NASA discovered was a man-made trash.

In February 2021, the Perseverance rover landed on Mars to study in-depth the Martian surface and to find signs of human existence. At present, the Perseverance rover is looking out for the dried-up river delta in the Jezero Crater. According to the scientists, they suspect that the crater had water about three billion years ago.

Tags

Travel NASA Mars Mission Earth Discovery Travel Planets Planet Earth
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming