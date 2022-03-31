Built in the 1960s, it has gone through many avtaars. It used to be home for US military officers and high-ranking officials working for the South Vietnam government. In 1975, after the Fall of Saigon, some of the apartments were given to shipyard workers.

Later, gentrification set in as the city grew and Nguyen Hue became a popular spot. Now the place plays host to an eclectic mix of cafes, boutiques, salons, and co-working spaces. Nothing is fixed though. The shops change and new places keep replacing old ones. And it's not all commercial - people live in some of these apartments. It's the perfect stop if you want to spend a day treating yourself to the best coffee, snacks books and a pedicure.

View from Sai Gon Oi Cafe, one of the places in the Cafe Apartment at Nguyen Hue street Miew S, Shutterstock

As you keep ascending to the top, you will be in awe of the diversity this place offers. One of the most popular cafes here is the Saigon Vieux Cafe with a splendid balcony where you can savour a coffee and your book. The rather rundown Balcony Cafeteria has a cosy little terrace where you cn watch the street below. The perfect spot for a high tea break is at Partea, an English-style tea room spread over two apartments.

The entrance to the enchanting Partea Cafe Miew S, Shutterstock

A signage outside a boutique Shachima, Shutterstock

The Cafe Apartment at night Nach-Noth, Shutterstock

Have some work to catch up on? The Saigon O’i Cafe is a great place to park yourself with its wooden floors, plants and lanterns, and a herb garden growing out of a bathtub. You can have a taste of impeccable salads and snacks, sitting outside on their balcony.

Inside the Cafe Apartment in Ho Chi Minh City Miew S, Shutterstock

You can make a day out of this place with its vast range of shops to choose from. Be it clothes, food or accessories, there is not a thing missing from the apartment on 42, Nguyen Hue Walking Street.

Catch up on conversations with a cuppa sitting in one of the balconies in the cafes here Eo naya, Shutterstock

All the balconies of this 'Cafe Apartment' have a view of the Walking Street and the Saigon River. Walking Street is a buzzing place, always filled with people. Exploring the cafe-filled building at night makes it all the more appealing as it stands tall and luminous.

