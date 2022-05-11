Wednesday, May 11, 2022
The Rise of Travel Tech in India

This National technology Day, take a look at how technology today has fuelled the Indian tourism industry

Technology today has allowed for the tourism industry to recover from the pandemic-induced setbacks Shutterstock

Updated: 11 May 2022 11:58 am

Technology is the Midas touch that is on its way to updating every sector that comes in contact with it. A world without technology is a dystopian idea. The Indian tourism sector has also benefited greatly from technology in myriad ways.

After the setback experienced by the travel industry owing to the pandemic, the World Travel and Tourism Council declared it mandatory for governments to invest in the digital infrastructure of upcoming tourist spots as well as remote areas. The Indian Ministry of Tourism is all-hands-on-deck with the National Digital Tourism Mission and is working towards a Unified Tourism Interface. During the pandemic, the Ministry of Tourism launched  “Dekho Apna Desh”, a series of webinars that allowed people to explore different cities of India via their tourist attractions, history and culture. 

Screenshot of an Augmented Reality Travel-App
Screenshot of an Augmented Reality Travel-App Shutterstock

AR and VR: The Future Of Travel

Virtual tourism in India is not new. It has been on the rise in India since the 90s. An alternative to the pandemic blues, virtual tours have the ability to let the user experience places they’ve always wanted to just by sitting in one spot. India’s extensively diverse expanse allows for tremendous variety in virtual tourism; all the user has to do is put on the VR goggles and hold the remote control, which helps them navigate the destination they’re in. 

Tamil Nadu Tourism is incorporating emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Virtual reality through VR based booklets and is also in the process of offering laser light and sound shows at popular destinations in the state. 
History and Modernity

The City of Dholavira
The City of Dholavira in Gujarat offered 360-degree immersive live actionVR videos Shutterstock

Back in 2016, Gujarat Tourism created 360-degree immersive live actionVR videos of the incredible ancient spots of the Indus Valley including Lothal, Dholavira and Rani-ki-vav. In 2021, Kerala Tourism also took a step in the tech direction by bringing an augmented reality (AR) app to launch a virtual tour guide. It highlights the state’s tourist hotspots along with the obscure ones. It is known for being a real time audio-video guide that informs the user about five attractions around their current location.

The travel and tourism industry has become a lot more organised for consumers with the ever-increasing apps which bring all amenities to our fingertips. Delhi tourism’s ‘Dekho Mere Dilli’ app allows tourists to plan their trip from start to end on a single platform along with the booking of all tickets. It also provides quick info on all food joints, historic places and other tourist spots. What’s more, many of the popular heritage monuments like India Gate, Mughal Gardens, Red Fort, Akshardham Temple and Humayun’s Tomb offer virtual walk-throughs via their websites.

Art On Your Fingertips

Many museums in India started online exhibitions during the pandemic
Many museums in India started online exhibitions during the pandemic Sumit.Kumar.99 / Shutterstock.com

The pandemic also led to Indian museums, such as National Museum, New Delhi, Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad and Victoria Memorial, Kolkata, taking the online route via online exhibitions. Many museums are committed to connecting with their patrons even beyond the physical structures, and this effort includes taking their collections online to ensure their relevance.
 

