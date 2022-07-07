The 8 Most Decadent Chocolates To Try

To’ak’s Chocolate Bars

Their bars are made from Nacional Cacao, the rarest and expensive species of cacao found in Ecuador, South America. The production of these chocolate bars reflects wine-making process. One of the most famous chocolate bars from To’ak is the Art Series - a collaboration with Ecuadorian artists to create chocolate worth $450. In general, the range is $260 and can be ordered through their website.

DeLafée Gold Chocolate Box with Antique Swiss Gold Coin

Wordplay on 'rich' plays quite well in this chocolate box curated by the Swiss company DeLafée. Gold is not just a luxury wear but also a rich addition to the world of chocolate bars. This chocolate box contains eight chocolate and edible gold-highlighted pralines with an antique Swiss gold coin in the center of the box. The price is $517 for one box.

La Madeline au Truffe from Knipschildt

This renowned chocolate product is made by Danish chocolatier Fritz Knipschildt, who is known for bringing European chocolates to America. This chocolate starts with 70% Valrhona dark and is surrounded by a rare French Perigord truffle, after which it is enrobed in Valrhona dark chocolate and then rolled in fine cocoa powder. It is then laid on a bed of sugar pearls in a gold box. The price is $250 per truffle.

Ganache Cien Blue Box by MarieBelle New York

Their world-renowned chocolate box is handcrafted by Hondurian chocolatier Maribel Lieberman and contains 100 pieces of handcrafted ganache and each of them depicts year-round designs, carefully styled. It is made with the finest culinary ingredients. The price is $290 for a 100-piece box.

Grateful Dead: A Collection of Curated Chocolates

Healing crystals and chocolates - these not-so-similar objects of fascination are put together in a curated box as part of the collection created by Vosges Haut-Chocolat called Grateful Dead (honouring the popular rock band). The brand says that the box with chocolates is both soul and taste enriching. Based on the concept of chakra healing, these chocolates are laid on top of crystals and blended with healing sound frequency to balance your vibes. We don’t know how that works but the reviews have given the concept a thumbs up. It is priced at $350 per box.

Le Royale 54

This assortment box of 54 dark chocolates is a legacy and luxury item by the famous chocolate brand in France, Debauve and Gallais. Le Royale 54 consists of chocolates ranging from classic to a modern blend of chocolates and is curated in a blue and grey handmade box exclusively made for French Royals since before 1913. The box is priced at $285.

Gold Cake Truffles From Mini Melanie

A recent addition to the world of luxurious chocolates, this box contains 12 pieces of white, milk and dark chocolates filled with Sauvignon Blanc, the famous wine from Kim Crawford. It is painted in 24-carat edible gold. It is no longer on sale but the blend of wine and chocolates sounds mouthwatering.

The House of Grauer Aficionado’s Collection

The House of Grauer based in Geneva is primarily a cigar manufacturer. Aficionado's collection is a box of chocolates made by them, ranging from white, milk, dark and roasted with the added aroma of cigar. This collection is perfectly styled in a sophisticated blue box. The price is $280.