Summer Getaways For 2022

Namsai

Find peace in sprawling tea plantations, grand pagodas, beautiful bamboo houses and charming little markets.

Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh is fairly young - it became a separate district as recently as 2014. Home to the Tai Khamti, Singpho, Adi and other tribal communities, Namsai’s charm lies as much in its enchanting landscapes as in its warm and hospitable people. Built on a plateau overlooking the plains and the Eastern Himalayas, the Kongmu Kham (Golden Pagoda) is one of the most noticeable landmarks and has become an iconic symbol of Theravada Buddhism in eastern Arunachal. The charming homestays here offer delicious local food and warm hospitality. Chongkham was once said to be one of the richest villages around - the name means ‘temple of gold’.

Namsai is dotted with tea and fruit plantations. In fact, the Singphos are said to have been using tea, or phalap as they call it, way before the British were introduced to tea.

The best time to visit is during the first week of November, during the Kathina Robe Ceremony.

Drive down to Lal Pahad in Lathao, home to the International Bana Meditation Centre.

***

Unakoti

Nestled in the dense forests of Tripura, this astonishing place is home to India’s largest bas relief sculptures.

Sculptures carved into the rocks of Unakoti in Tripura Shutterstock





Located about 160 km from Agartala, Unakoti is famed for the stone and rock-cut sculptures that have been carved out from the hillside. Dotted with ruins of ancient temples, the place also serves as a Shaivite pilgrimage dating back to the 8th or 9th century CE. The most impressive amongst the awe-inspiring carvings are the central Shiva head and the gigantic Ganesha figures. The former, known as Unakotiswara Kal Bhairava, is about 30 ft high. Its most striking feature is the intricate head-dress which is 10 ft high by itself, and is flanked by a carving of goddess Durga standing on a lion on one side and goddess Ganga on the other, sitting atop a capricorn.

The Jampui Hills are Tripura’s highest range. Climb up to the watchtower for scenic vistas of the Kanchanpur-Dasda Valley.

October to March is the best time to visit.

Unakoti is also well known for the Ashokastami Festival.

***

Coorg

When you’re in Coorg, explore nature at its adventurous best. October to March is the best time for adventure activities here.

Sightseeing in Coorg Shutterstock

Also known as Kodagu, Coorg in the Western Ghats of south-western Karnataka has miles of undulating topography carpeted in green, often covered by thin white mist. Coffee bushes with red berries, pepper, cardamom, oranges, nutmeg, turmeric, lemon grass… it is a land fecund beyond belief. Ideal in summers, you can head to Madikeri, or Mercara, the main town of Coorg. Its famous Madikeri Fort was originally a mud structure, which Tipu Sultan rebuilt with stone. Raja’s Seat, one kilometre from the bus station, was where the Kodagu kings would traditionally view sunrises and sunsets. There are waterfalls, like Abbi Falls. The Omkareshwara Temple also draws crowds to its gate, and is remarkable for its mosque-like style, with an impressive central dome and four minarets. Thadiyandamol, Coorg’s highest peak at a shade below 6,000 ft, has been something of a cult favourite with travellers. You can trek to its peak for a stunning view.

Coorg is referred to as ‘the Scotland of India'.

Make sure to pick up delicious coffee from Coorg.

***

Vagamon

Amid quaint hills and lush meadows, find peace and quiet in the heart of this hill town.

The beautiful Palozhukum Waterfall in Vagamon Shutterstock

Vagamon is a small, charming hill station at the border of Idukki district. The hill station’s sleepy stature and commonness offer nature at its most glorious, paths and trails to explore, and adventures to be had. Apart from verdant spice plantations, a quiet monastery and luxurious resorts, Vagamon has been made famous by a string of three hills, each dedicated to a different religion - Kurisumala, Murugan Para and Thangal Para. Kurisumala’s main attraction is a statue of St Thomas at its peak. A giant clay peacock is perched atop Murugan Para, standing guard over the temple, which has Stone Age carvings. Thangal Para pulls soul-thirsty travellers into its ancient cave with an unspoken promise to soothe all aches with its wrinkled, age-old wisdom. For nature lovers, the city's pine forest is a pure delight. You can also make a beeline for Marmala Waterfall or spend an evening here with your loved ones.

Summer (March to May) or winter (December to February) is the best time to visit.

Try your hand at sports like paragliding, mountaineering and rock climbing.

***

Dharchula

This quaint hill station ranks high on travellers’ bucket lists.

A beautiful shot of Dharchula in Uttarakhand Shutterstock

Situated in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, Dharchula is unique in its own way — apart from being connected to Nepal via a bridge. Culturally well endowed and picturesque, Dharchula is situated on the banks of the Kali river and falls on the way to Kailash Mansarovar. One can spot the various peaks surrounding Dharchula and can find multiple trekking routes here. The cloudy skies above and the gushing river below are what best describe this verdant valley. It is in Dharchula that the unique Kangdali Festival is held once in 12 years.

Best time to visit is March-June and September-December.

The most popular attraction in Dharchula is the view of the beautiful Om Parvat.

Wildlife enthusiasts should visit the Askot Sanctuary, known for its snow leopard sightings.

***

Matheran

The many trails and routes here are best explored during quiet, unhurried walks.

A picturesque viewpoint at Matheran Shutterstock

Straddling the vast hillscape of the Western Ghats, Matheran is a beloved hill station boasting of an unparalleled natural beauty. Its proximity to both Mumbai and Pune, coupled with its extraordinary climate, lends it the distinction of being a year-round favourite with holidaymakers.

Matheran boasts 38 designated lookout points, a map of which can be procured from the MTDC office at Dasturi Naka. From Rambagh Point, Khandala and Karjat can be spotted, and Alexander Point affords you views of Chauk Valley. Another mainstay on every visitor’s itinerary is Charlotte Lake, fringed by the forest and Pisharnath Temple at one end.

The trek to Panorama Point, though long, can be refreshing. From here you get a bird’s-eye view of Neral town and, on a clear day, even as far as Mumbai in the west. Midway, if you time it right, you might catch the toy train as it chugs along the narrow mountain tracks.

Long after you are back in the city, going about your daily business, the memory of these tranquil moments spent in Matheran will afford you a welcome respite from the weariness of urban life.

Best time to visit is between October and May.

If you are looking for activities to do in Matheran, one of the most thrilling is waterfall rappelling at Dodhani Waterfalls.

Motor vehicles are banned within the town of Matheran, and walking is the best way to explore.

***

Khajjiar

The crisp mountain air and fir trees are a treat for the senses.

The magnificent Khajjar Valley in Himachal Pradesh Shutterstock

Characterised by a small stream-fed lake, Khajjiar lies in the Dhauladhar range in Himachal Pradesh. Lush green meadows, clear skies,and a constant pleasant breeze best define Khajjiar, although some people also like to call it India’s 'mini Switzerland'. To unwind in Khajjiar, travellers either prefer to head to one of many hiking trails, or simply find a comfortable spot and soak in the views of the thick pine forests. The dish-shaped Khajjiar is often an ideal escape for families or large groups looking to break the monotony of city life. The valley is also a choice for pilgrims due to the presence of the Khajji Naga shrine.

Best time to visit is June-September.

Khajjiar is famous for the popular Khajji Naga shrine dedicated to the serpent god from which the place's name is said to have been derived.

For an offbeat experience, explore the hyperlocal areas, and don’t forget to grab a quick bite at one of the eateries near the lake.

***

Namchi

Situated 1,675 m above sea level, the capital of south Sikkim is a hotspot for trekking, birding and more.

The Statue of Guru Rinpoche in Sikkim Shutterstock

The trekking routes in Namchi are peppered with breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys of Kalimpong and Darjeeling in West Bengal. Of them, the most spectacular is the 10,000-feet-high ridge, Tarey Bhir, with views of valleys, and rivers Teesta and Rangit. Geology buffs will find Mamley very interesting. It is home to the Buxa Formation, which are stromatolite-bearing dolomite limestones declared as a National Geological Monument by the Geological Survey of India (GSI). If you are a greenhorn at climbing, try a short course at the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Eco Tourism. Namchi also sees an influx of religious tourists, mainly due to the jaw-dropping 135-ft-high statue of Guru Padmasambhava, one of the founding fathers of Tibetan Buddhism. Painted in copper and gold, it sits on a lotus plinth atop the Samdruptse ridge. Said to be the highest statue of Padmasambhava in the world, it is visible from parts of Darjeeling as well. Namchi also houses replicas of all the four dhams in a kitschy pilgrim centre complex on top of Solophok Hill. In the centre of it all is a towering 87-ft-high statue of Shiva placed on a 108-ft-high temple with murals depicting his story.

You can visit this town in March-May or October-February.

You can book a heritage stay at the dak bungalow and take a flashback trip to the days of the Raj, or just experience the local culture at

beautiful homestays.

Do not miss the Namchi Rock Garden. The entrance with dragons carved in stone gives way to a meandering stairway hugging the mountainside.

***

Lolab Valley

Experience Kashmir in its true form, minus the hustle of the city.

A nature trail in Lolab Valley, Kashmir Shutterstock

There isn’t anything that hasn’t been written or said about Kashmir and its mesmerising beauty. It is only here that in each season one witnesses changing colours everyday, while cosily wrapped up in layers of warmth, calmly sipping on kahwa. The Lolab Valley is a Himalayan sub-valley formed by the Lahwal river and is known for its fruit orchards, springs and its rice fields. Also known as the land of love and beauty, the valley has many camping sites for the intrepid traveller. If you plan to experience Kashmir the non-touristy way, miles away from the urban conundrum, then this valley is a perfect getaway. Here, one can go caving, explore the wide meadows and fruit orchards, sit by the springs or simply opt for long walks.