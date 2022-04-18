Starscapes celebrates ‘International Dark Sky Week’ with a series of astronomy-related events

Starscapes, an astrotourism company in India, will host a series of astronomy-related activities as a part of the ‘International Dark Sky Week’. Activities such as astrophotography sessions, planetary parade, and the ‘Messier Marathon’ will be held from 22nd April to 30th April at Starscapes’ observatories in Kausani, Bhimtal, and at their mobile observatories in Virajpet, Madikeri, Goa, Munnar, and Pondicherry.

What is International Dark Sky Week?

Endorsed by International Dark-Sky Association, a non-profit that works to preserve and protect the night sky, International Dark Sky Week is celebrated across the world during the New Moon week in April, which this year occurs from April 22nd to April 30th. The event, which began in 2003, aims to raise awareness about the night sky, the ecosystem that flourishes in the dark on Earth, and the universe that exists beyond our planet. Astronomy enthusiasts globally commemorate this week with activities such as switching off the light to minimise light pollution, stargazing sessions and astrophotography workshops.

Starscapes will celebrate ‘International Dark Sky Week' in April

Starscapes has been actively working towards promoting Dark Sky Locations in India in a bid to boost interest in astro-tourism. Very recently, Starscapes partnered with the Uttarakhand Tourism Board to develop Benital as India’s first astro village. Initiatives like these are slowly becoming a priority for many other state governments. Hanle, a historic village and home to the world's tallest astronomical observatory, was designated as a Dark Sky Sanctuary by the Union Territory administration in Ladakh a few months ago.

Commenting on the celebration, Paul Savio, CEO and Co-Founder, Starscapes, said “International Dark Sky week celebrates the magic of the nocturnal world and the importance of preserving and protecting our night sky from light pollution. To bring more awareness to this cause, Starscapes has curated a series of fun events for astronomy enthusiasts to learn all about the universe.”

“A number of locations in India have low levels of light pollution and provide an undisturbed view of the night sky, making them ideal for a Dark Sky Park. At Starscapes, we aim to assist in opening many more Dark Sky locations across the country in a bid to promote Astro tourism.” he added

Events at Starscapes observatories for International Dark Sky Week celebrations:

The Messier Marathon

Here’s your chance to learn who Charles Messier was and his contribution towards cataloguing the night sky. With Starscapes’ state-of-the-art telescopes, observe some of the galaxies, nebulas ,and star clusters that he catalogued. Go back home with a profound understanding of DSOs – Deep-Sky Objects that few people have seen!

Where: Starscapes observatory in Kausani and Bhimtal

Planetary Parade

Watch the planets as they line up in the eastern sky heralding the rising of the Sun, early in the morning. Marvel at once at the phases of Venus, the clouds, the satellites of Jupiter, and the rings of Saturn. Go home with a fascinating photo you will learn to click by yourself of the planets all lined up to offer you a rare spectacle!

Where: Starscapes observatory in Kausani and Bhimtal, and mobile observatories in Madikeri, Virajpet, Pondicherry, Goa, Munnar

Astrophotography with Shikhar Gupta

Here is your chance to put that DSLR to better use! Astrophotographer Shikhar Gupta will teach you all about night landscape photographs, using telescopes and mounts to capture images of deep sky objects; and learning how to process them to get the desired output. You’ll see galaxies and nebulas in colours you never thought existed!

Where: Starscapes observatory in Kausani