Monday, Apr 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Sportswear Brand Fila Is Opening A Hotel In Shanghai

The Italian-based athletic wear company is partnering with Hyatt on a lifestyle hotel concept

Sportswear Brand Fila Is Opening A Hotel In Shanghai
A model of the FILA House Anta

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 12:01 pm

Global sports brand FILA is getting serious about the 'leisure' part in athleisure. It is launching a hotel in Shanghai in 2024, in partnership with Hyatt Hotels. 

Dubbed the FILA House, the project will be done in conjunction with the Hyatt Group and is set to be located in Shanghai. The hotel will be part of the JdV series by Hyatt —  which reflect the brand’s 'joie de vivre' ethos. The JdV hotels are a collection of independently owned hotels managed and marketed by Hyatt. These hotels are aimed at younger consumers and are known for being dog-friendly. You will find JdV hotels in Rome, Chicago and Toronto.

“The hotel will not only be a unique expression of Fila’s history, culture, products and fashion trends, we believe that the young-hearted JDV by Hyatt brand experience will be a fitting reflection of Fila’s spirit of vitality,” said Brian Yiu, in China Philae CEO said in a press release.

Related stories

In Pictures: The Coldest Inhabited Town On Earth

8 Of The World's Most Stunning Luxury Train Journeys

The Perfect Storm: Travels With Kolkata Cloud Chasers

This is the first time FILA will venture into the hotel space. In China, FILA is owned and managed by leading sportswear company ANTA

FILA House, developed as part of ANTA’s new headquarters in Shanghai, will be located in the West Hongqiao Business District. The district is establishing itself as an international trade center for Shanghai. The project will have five independent buildings including a headquarter office, shops, food and beverage outlets as well as a sports retail destination. 

Tags

Travel Shanghai China FILA FILA House ANTA Athleisure Brand FILA Hotels In Shanghai Upcoming Hotels
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Farmers Hope To Get Justice: Rakesh Tikait On Cancellation Of Bail To Ashish Mishra

Farmers Hope To Get Justice: Rakesh Tikait On Cancellation Of Bail To Ashish Mishra

Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week

Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week