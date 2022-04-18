Sportswear Brand Fila Is Opening A Hotel In Shanghai

Global sports brand FILA is getting serious about the 'leisure' part in athleisure. It is launching a hotel in Shanghai in 2024, in partnership with Hyatt Hotels.

Dubbed the FILA House, the project will be done in conjunction with the Hyatt Group and is set to be located in Shanghai. The hotel will be part of the JdV series by Hyatt — which reflect the brand’s 'joie de vivre' ethos. The JdV hotels are a collection of independently owned hotels managed and marketed by Hyatt. These hotels are aimed at younger consumers and are known for being dog-friendly. You will find JdV hotels in Rome, Chicago and Toronto.

“The hotel will not only be a unique expression of Fila’s history, culture, products and fashion trends, we believe that the young-hearted JDV by Hyatt brand experience will be a fitting reflection of Fila’s spirit of vitality,” said Brian Yiu, in China Philae CEO said in a press release.

This is the first time FILA will venture into the hotel space. In China, FILA is owned and managed by leading sportswear company ANTA

FILA House, developed as part of ANTA’s new headquarters in Shanghai, will be located in the West Hongqiao Business District. The district is establishing itself as an international trade center for Shanghai. The project will have five independent buildings including a headquarter office, shops, food and beverage outlets as well as a sports retail destination.