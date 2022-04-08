The Single Malt Amateur Club, India's first Single Malt Club, announces the first-ever overseas whisky trail for a group of Indian whisky aficionados from April 28 to May 1, 2022. The group will travel to Singapore and experience handpicked delectable whisky flights over four exciting days.

While Scotland is the pilgrimage for any whisky geek across the world, not many in India are conscious of our inconspicuous neighbour Singapore, which is home to some of the best whisky bars in the world. This trip titled, Singapore Sling, promises to elevate one's knowledge and exposure to whisky and bring Singapore to light as a must-visit whisky destination.

Talking about how this is a debut in the alcobev space, Hemanth Rao, Founder of the Single Malt Amateur Club, said, "Since the inception of the club in 2011, we at SMAC have aspired to offer our members unique experiences that leave a lasting impression about the ever-evolving and expanding world of whisky. We started our journey by creating casual tasting experiences for the budding Indian audience. We then progressed to master classes and events in association with whisky producing brands, all aimed at providing a robust platform for those members who seek to enhance their knowledge about whiskies and enjoy the journey. Our piece de resistance was creating a series of bespoke whiskies exclusively for club members. Limited numbered bottles were released based on consumer preferences in association with India's best single malt stables and, for the first time, led enthusiasts from across the globe chasing whisky bottles sold exclusively in India. However, the excitement of the Singapore Sling has the members going into a tizzy."

Each evening on the Singapore Sling will see 15 lucky SMAC members visit two phenomenal whisky bars to taste some of the best whiskies ever created. Some of the exquisite and sought-after names that the group will get to taste include the 35-year-old Cadenhead Caol Ila, the 23-year-old Silver Seal Highland Park, and the 34-year-old Tomatin Single Cask. The trail has been specially curated to transform members’ perspectives of whisky by enhancing their exposure to diverse flights not easily available in India.

“We were the foremost whisky club in India to curate a whisky trail of 50 members from across the country to a renowned distillery in Goa. And now, with borders opening up, consumers are looking for new experiences and personal in-person connections. The curation of Singapore Sling has been in the works for a while, and we are thrilled to partner with so many brands and put together a premium and exclusive experience where whisky takes centre stage,” said Harsha Thimmaiah - Partner at Single Malt Amateur Club.

The club takes absolute pride in this endeavour as all eyes from the whisky fraternity in India would be fixated on the group's activities making this an inspirational tour for many. The trip is planned in association with The Swan Song, The Auld Alliance, The Single Cask, The ExciseMan, Quaich Bar, and Signature Reserve.

About The Single Malt Amateur Club (SMAC):

Single Malt Amateur Club (SMAC) was founded in 2011 as a platform for amateurs, professionals, and connoisseurs to share experiences and information on single malt whisky. SMAC believes Whisky is for everyone, and the 'Amateur' tag was added to empower members to shed their inhibitions and speak. For more information visit: https://smacindia.com/