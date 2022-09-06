Scenic Lake Treks That Must Be On Your Itinerary

From the Western ghats to the Himalayas, India’s undulated topography is a storehouse of stunning geographical formations, and is as popular for its hilly lakes as it is for the verdant sites they offer. Pack your trekking boots and make your way to these popular lakes in India

Chandratal Lake, Himachal Pradesh

Chandratal Lake is a high altitude lake in Spiti Valley Shutterstock

A favourite among discerning trekkers, Chandratal sits in Himachal’s Lahaul district and is the source of the river Chandra, one of the tributaries of Chenab. Situated in the popular Spiti valley on the Samudra Tapu, this crescent shaped lake can be reached through Manali, covering a distance of 80kms. Considered challenging, this sweetwater lake’s route takes you through meandering trails, culminating in a scenic view of the lake that supposedly changes colours as the day progresses.

Gurudongmar Lake, Sikkim

Gurudongmar lake, Lechen, North Sikkim Shutterstock



The second highest lake in India, Gurudongmar lake derives its name from Guru Padmasambhava, founder of Buddhism, and is revered in the state. At a short distance from the Chinese-Tibetan border, the terrain here is rough and largely unexplored, and the trek requires special permit from the Indian Army to be pursued. Nested amidst the mountains at 5,183 metres, this alpine lake is also a source of the river Teesta. With the incredible Kanchendzonga range framing the background, the trek to this lake begins from Lachen.

Prashar Lake, Himachal Pradesh

Prashar Lake, Mandi Shutterstock

Surrounded by the Dhauladhar ranges in Kullu Valley, the trek to this azure lake begins both from Kullu and Mandi, covering a scenic trail that takes you through thick forests and rivulets. The lake freezes in the winters, and in the summer, a floating island in the middle of the lake draws tourists to its banks. A small temple, a visual treat of Himachali architecture, can also be visited here.

Lonar lake, Maharashtra

Lonar Crater Lake Shutterstock

A 50,000-year-old crater lake offers the perfect mix of intrigue and thrill to trekkers in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district. Created by a meteor impact, it is one of the four of its kind of lakes in the world. This trek involves covering the 6 km perimeter of the lake and covers the major tourist attraction in the area. The starting point of the lake trek is Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) Hotel.

