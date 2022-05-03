Relics Of Moon Knight In Real Life!

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest show ‘Moon Knight’ is not your average superhero series. Dipping into the expansive Egyptian mythology, Moon Knight illustrates the story of Steven Grant, a museum gift shop employee, who finds out that he has a second personality - Marc - a mercenarywho serves the Egyptian god of the moon, Khonshu, as Moon Knight. Starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, Moon Knight is nothing less than a rollercoaster ride.

Oscar Issac in the show 'Moon knight' Instagram

Starting with the grandiose Pyramid of Giza, here are a few landmarks straight from Moon Knight’s cinematic universe

Pyramid of Giza: One of largest and oldest of the pyramids, the Pyramid of Giza was the place where the Council of Gods met to decide Khonsu’s fate in the series. Later, Khonsu was imprisoned in stone by the Gods, and his statue was stored in the Pyramid along with the others. Built nearly 14,500 years ago, the Pyramid of Giza was built as a tomb for a king. Visit this pyramid and picture yourself standing before the Ennead council with fire torches blazing around you.

The entrance of the Temple of Khonsu Shutterstock

Khonshu Temple: Khonshu is the god of the moon who is believed to have healing powers. He was the falcon-headed figure carrying a staff in the series who was imprisoned in stone for tampering with the night sky. The Khonshu temple is built within the Karnak temple complex in Luxor, which is dedicated to other gods. Observe the writings on the walls carefully for images and hieroglyphs and you just might find the story of Khonshu!

The Small Temple at the Ramses II Temples, also known as the Temple of Hathor and Nefertari Emily Marie Wilson/Shutterstock

Temple of Hathor: Located in Dendera, Upper Egypt, the temple of Hathor is one of the best preserved ancient sites in Egypt, and is an epitome of Pharaonic architecture. Hathor was the goddess of love and music. Her avatar, Yatzil, gave Marc advice in the 'Moon Knight' series. The temple is an explorer's gym. Crawl to get to the crypt and explore the labyrinthine architecture.



