Raise A Toast To World Gin Day With These Cocktails

The growing popularity of gin in India is no surprise. Get ready to celebrate this beloved spirit in all its glory on World Gin Day, celebrated each year on the second Saturday of June. This year, on the 11th June, gin enthusiasts can ring in the weekend with these cocktail recipes to get you going!
Hendrick’s Gin & Tonic
Hendrick’s Gin & Tonic is the grand empress of all summer refreshments and remains an unimpeachable selection for those seeking a long cool diversion from the sun’s ultraviolet extravagances. Its beloved simplicity suits slow afternoons on the lawn or animated summer lunches with favoured guests.
Ingredients
50ml Hendrick’s Gin
150ml Tonic Water
3 Thinly sliced rounds of Cucumber
Recipe: Combine all ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice and serve with rounds of cucumber
French 75
The glorious kick of the French 75 has been enlivening celebrations since 1915. Known simply as the ‘Soixante Quinze’ in France, it is an essential accompaniment to celebrations large or small. It is essentially a Tom Collins where the soda is replaced with Champagne. Now contemplate that for a moment…yes, it is as good as it sounds.
Ingredients
30ml Hendrick’s Gin
10ml Sugar Syrup
10ml Lemon Juice
Top with Champagne
Recipe: Add the gin, sugar and lemon to a cocktail shaker. Add ice, shake well and fine strain into a flute. Top with champagne
Orchard Collins
The orchard, that midnight idyll, remains a place of mystery. The Orchard Collins is the physical manifestation of this bucolic dream. More importantly, it tastes exceptionally good.
Ingredients
50ml Hendrick’s Gin
25ml Lemon Juice
25ml Cider
Top with Ginger Beer
3 Slices of Apple
Cucumber Rose Garnish
Recipe: Combine all ingredients in a highball filled with cubed ice. Lightly stir and serve. Garnish with 3 thin slices of apple and a cucumber rose.
Lavender Dream Recipe
Whether you're sipping with friends or treating yourself, a homemade flavoured syrup using Sipsmith will go a long way to elevate a host of cocktails.
Ingredients:
2 parts Sipsmith London Dry Gin
3/4 part lemon juice
3/4 parts lavender syrup (homemade or bought)
Luxardo cherry to garnish
Recipe: Combine all ingredients and serve
Roku Plum Martini
A cocktail that heralds the arrival of a new season. Emblematic of spring in Japan, the delicate scent of plum is at the heart of this serve.
Ingredients:
45ml ROKU
10ml ume liqueur
20ml soda
1 small plum fruit
Recipe: Combine all ingredients and serve