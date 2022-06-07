Raise A Toast To World Gin Day With These Cocktails

The growing popularity of gin in India is no surprise. Get ready to celebrate this beloved spirit in all its glory on World Gin Day, celebrated each year on the second Saturday of June. This year, on the 11th June, gin enthusiasts can ring in the weekend with these cocktail recipes to get you going!

Hendrick’s Gin & Tonic

Hendrick’s Gin & Tonic is the grand empress of all summer refreshments and remains an unimpeachable selection for those seeking a long cool diversion from the sun’s ultraviolet extravagances. Its beloved simplicity suits slow afternoons on the lawn or animated summer lunches with favoured guests.

Ingredients

50ml Hendrick’s Gin

150ml Tonic Water

3 Thinly sliced rounds of Cucumber

Recipe: Combine all ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice and serve with rounds of cucumber

French 75

The glorious kick of the French 75 has been enlivening celebrations since 1915. Known simply as the ‘Soixante Quinze’ in France, it is an essential accompaniment to celebrations large or small. It is essentially a Tom Collins where the soda is replaced with Champagne. Now contemplate that for a moment…yes, it is as good as it sounds.

Ingredients

30ml Hendrick’s Gin

10ml Sugar Syrup

10ml Lemon Juice

Top with Champagne

Recipe: Add the gin, sugar and lemon to a cocktail shaker. Add ice, shake well and fine strain into a flute. Top with champagne

Orchard Collins

The orchard, that midnight idyll, remains a place of mystery. The Orchard Collins is the physical manifestation of this bucolic dream. More importantly, it tastes exceptionally good.

Ingredients

50ml Hendrick’s Gin

25ml Lemon Juice

25ml Cider

Top with Ginger Beer

3 Slices of Apple

Cucumber Rose Garnish

Recipe: Combine all ingredients in a highball filled with cubed ice. Lightly stir and serve. Garnish with 3 thin slices of apple and a cucumber rose.

Lavender Dream Recipe

Whether you're sipping with friends or treating yourself, a homemade flavoured syrup using Sipsmith will go a long way to elevate a host of cocktails.

Ingredients:

2 parts Sipsmith London Dry Gin

3/4 part lemon juice

3/4 parts lavender syrup (homemade or bought)

Luxardo cherry to garnish

Recipe: Combine all ingredients and serve

Roku Plum Martini

Roku Plum Martini

A cocktail that heralds the arrival of a new season. Emblematic of spring in Japan, the delicate scent of plum is at the heart of this serve.



Ingredients:

45ml ROKU

10ml ume liqueur

20ml soda

1 small plum fruit

Recipe: Combine all ingredients and serve

