Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
World Gin Day: Raise A Toast With These Cocktails At Home This Weekend

World Gin Day is a global celebration of all things gin. And with the growing popularity of gin in India, get ready to celebrate with a host of cocktails. We've got the recipes for you

World Gin Day: Raise A Toast With These Cocktails At Home This Weekend
Rustle up cocktails at home for World Gin Day Shutterstock

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 11:58 am

Located at Lodha World Crest building, Mumbai’s new Japanese restaurant Taki Taki is known for high bar features and premium-quality ingredients. The bar team has curated these special gin-based handcrafted cocktails for World Gin Day.  

TRUFFLE NEGRONI

Ingredients: 
Washed gin 30ml 
Chamomile Rosso 30ml
Saline drops 3 to 4 
Campari 30ml

Truffle Negroni has a taste of umami
Method: 
1. Stir together the truffle-washed gin, the smoked gun machine, Campari and Chamomile Rosso
2. Pour the drink into the prepared glass and serve it 

MiIX BERRY BRAMBLE 

Ingredients:
Gin 60ml 
Homemade mix berry puree 45ml
Lemon juice 20ml

Mixed Berry Bramble for a touch of freshness
Method: 
- Put all the ingredients into a shaker to make sure it's shaken well. 
- Pour the drink into the glass and then use snow ice. 

Inputs shared by Bensan Varghese, Corporate Beverage Manager, V & RO Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.

Travel World Gin Day Cocktails Gin Cocktail Recipes Food And Drink
