Located at Lodha World Crest building, Mumbai’s new Japanese restaurant Taki Taki is known for high bar features and premium-quality ingredients. The bar team has curated these special gin-based handcrafted cocktails for World Gin Day.

TRUFFLE NEGRONI

Ingredients:

Washed gin 30ml

Chamomile Rosso 30ml

Saline drops 3 to 4

Campari 30ml

Truffle Negroni has a taste of umami

Method:

1. Stir together the truffle-washed gin, the smoked gun machine, Campari and Chamomile Rosso

2. Pour the drink into the prepared glass and serve it

MiIX BERRY BRAMBLE

Ingredients:

Gin 60ml

Homemade mix berry puree 45ml

Lemon juice 20ml

Mixed Berry Bramble for a touch of freshness

Method:

- Put all the ingredients into a shaker to make sure it's shaken well.

- Pour the drink into the glass and then use snow ice.

Inputs shared by Bensan Varghese, Corporate Beverage Manager, V & RO Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.