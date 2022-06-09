Located at Lodha World Crest building, Mumbai’s new Japanese restaurant Taki Taki is known for high bar features and premium-quality ingredients. The bar team has curated these special gin-based handcrafted cocktails for World Gin Day.
TRUFFLE NEGRONI
Ingredients:
Washed gin 30ml
Chamomile Rosso 30ml
Saline drops 3 to 4
Campari 30ml
Method:
1. Stir together the truffle-washed gin, the smoked gun machine, Campari and Chamomile Rosso
2. Pour the drink into the prepared glass and serve it
MiIX BERRY BRAMBLE
Ingredients:
Gin 60ml
Homemade mix berry puree 45ml
Lemon juice 20ml
Method:
- Put all the ingredients into a shaker to make sure it's shaken well.
- Pour the drink into the glass and then use snow ice.
Inputs shared by Bensan Varghese, Corporate Beverage Manager, V & RO Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.