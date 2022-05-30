Railway Line Between Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi To Be Revived

Famous for it roaring waves and small fishing communities, Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu is a quaint escape. Up until now, if you have to visit Dhanushkodi, the only way is via a road network. However, that might soon change. A new proposal to the Ministry of Railways states that the railway line between Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi will be revived. The decision comes after the two destinations have had a disrupted rail route for nearly sixty years now.

According to a new proposal by the Zonal Office to the Ministry of Railways, Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi will once again be connected by a railway line in order to facilitate the travellers’ journey. The said railway line will provide an easier option to the travellers to reach Dhanushkodi. Currently travellers need to commute via road for the same.

The railway line was destroyed in 1964, when a tsunami hit and wreaked havoc, displacing many. As per the new proposal, the railway line will be rebuilt, the total length of the track will be 18kms, out of which 13kms will be elevated from the ground. The redevelopment plan aims to connect this railway line to the new broad gauge and electric line. The 18kms long railway line will begin from Rameswaram and will have 3 halt stations and a final terminal station. Under the same proposal Rameswaram station will also undergo some development. The project will be undertaken by the Southern Railways and is estimated to be completed at a cost approximately Rs 700 crores.

Situated at the tip of the Pamban Island, Dhanushkodi is separated from the mainland by the Palk Strait and until December 1964 it was directly connected to Mandapam station in Tamil Nadu.