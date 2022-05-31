Queen Elizabeth’s Personal Jewellery Will Be On Display For The Public 

Queen Elizabeth will complete 70 years since she accessed the throne this year. Marking her platinum jubilee various celebrations have been planned in the UK. And as a part of these celebrations, her personal jewellery and outfits will be on display at the three royal residences — Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh for the public. Her silver jubilee will be marked in the UK from June 2 to June 5.

Many items from the Queen’s personal collection will be display — think brooches, tiaras, and necklaces, along with their relevant history and provenance. The display will also showcase the Girls of Great and Ireland tiara, which was a wedding gift for Queen Mary in 1893 after she married King George V. Visitors should also keep an eye out for the Flame-Lily brooch which represents the national flower of Zimbabwe and was spotted on the Queen after her visit to Kenya in 1952.

Another item highly famed item that will make it to the display is the Delhi Durbar necklace —made with nine emeralds and a diamond pendant — which the Queen inherited in 1953, the year of her coronation. Visitors will also have a chance to look at the white and yellow diamond Australian Wattle brooch that was presented to the Queen on her first visit to Australia in 1954.

The Queen's wax statue at Madame Tussauds Bangkok, wearing the Delhi Durbar necklace Nuamfolio / Shutterstock.com

Apart from this, one should also keep an eye out for the Silver Fern brooch, one of the national emblems of New Zealand, and the Maple Leaf brooch, a national symbol of Canada, both of which belong to Queen Elizabeth but were were also worn by the Duchess of Cambridge — Catherine. Not only this but visitors will also have a chance to take a look at the portraits of the Queen that were taken right accession to the throne.

While the Queen’s personal jewellery and portraits will be on display at the Buckingham Palace, her coronation dress will be on display at the Windsor Castle and her previous jubilee outfits will be exhibited at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. The display opens to public on July 3 and will remain open till October 2, with different sets of dates for each venue. Tickets can be booked via the Royal Collection Trust.