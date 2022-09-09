Planning A Maldives Trip? These Offbeat Activities Must Be On Your List

Pristine beaches, white sand, beautiful fishes, and corals are the first things that come to one's mind while thinking about the Maldives, often referred to as "the tropical paradise." However, there are many offbeat activities you could indulge in the Maldives.

Here are five offbeat activities that should be on your list while planning a Maldives trip.

Visit Ithaa, the undersea restaurant

Visit Ithaa, the undersea restaurant Shutterstock

Secured five meters below sea level, the Ithaa Restaurant seats only 14 people at a time. It offers a 270-degree panoramic view of the undersea world to its customers and serves contemporary fusion Maldivian cuisine with Western and Asian influences. However, advanced reservations are necessary because of the limited seats in the restaurant.

Island hopping

Island hopping Shutterstock

The Maldives consists of a chain of around 1200 small coral islands, some 200 of which are inhabited. This means you have a lot to explore. These islands possess vibrant cultures, and you will witness a whole new world open in front of your eyes when you visit them. You will meet different people on different islands, interact with them, eat their local food, and understand their culture.

Witness Sea of Stars

Witness Sea of Stars Shutterstock

Usually, a late summer occurrence, it is seen along some of the reefs. It is caused by a variety of bioluminescent phytoplankton found in the sea. The water here is filled with this plankton. The movement of the waves causes the phytoplanktons to glow as if the sea is full of stars. Vaadhoo Island in the Raa Atoll is the best place to observe this.

Beach Yoga

Beach Yoga Shutterstock

Grab a mat and practice yoga while enjoying the sounds of the sea and the comforting warmth of the sun, either at dusk or at dawn.

Watch a Boduberu show

Watch a Boduberu show Shutterstock

A music form founded in the Maldives centuries ago, the Boduberu has been passed on from generation to generation. Boduberu actually means Big (bodu) Drums (beru). Always accompanied by dancing and clapping hands, the unique dance forms are one of the few things you need to see for yourself to understand the island nation's heritage. It starts with a slow beat and leads to a hyperactive, frenetic, and tumultuous beat. It is performed in large groups of 15 to 20 people which includes drummers and singers. The show is also performed during festivals and gatherings.