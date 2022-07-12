Anyone who has been in Mumbai in the monsoon would know that in mnay parts of the city, heavy downpour can cause so much waterlogging that commuters can stranded for hours. Often, people are unable to get back home and spend the day in their car or look for alternative accommodation options. This year, Mumbai received 70% of the average July rainfall in the first six days of the month. Weather forecasts predict heavy downpour in the coming weeks as well.

To ease monsoon woes, hospitality company OYO has rolled out upto 60% discount on accommodation in the city during heavy rainfall events. Mumbaikars now have access to over 165+ OYO properties spread across the city, including major corporate and transit hubs such as Mumbai International Airport, Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Churchgate-Colaba, BKC, Powai, Thane, Panvel, Airoli among others. The consumers can now avail this offer by clicking on OYO’s app or website and using the code 'MumbaiRain'. Consumers can avail the discount throughout the month of July, when the city receives the maximum amount of rainfall.

”Having lived in Mumbai for a decade, I have been through the stress of travelling back home during heavy downpour and waterlogging," said OYO spokesperson, Shreerang Godbole, SVP - Product & Chief Service Officer. "We rolled out this offer to ease the challenges faced by Mumbaikars during the peak monsoon season in Mumbai. Besides this offer, the ‘Nearby’, Pay at Hotel and flexible booking modification and cancellation feature on the OYO app will be useful for commuters to make decisions on whether to head back home or just stay nearby during days of exceptionally high rains in Mumbai.”

To avail this monsoon discount, download the OYO App, click on the red ‘Nearby’ icon to discover a valid participating hotel stay option in the neighbourhood, select the coupon code ‘MumbaiRain’ and hit the Book Now and Pay at Hotel button.