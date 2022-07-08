On The Path Of Sustainability, Dubai Launches Eco-Friendly And Zero-Emission Electric Buses

Taking a step towards environment-friendly tourism, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in partnership with the Australian bus maker BusTech Group have signed up an agreement to test the working of an eco-friendly and zero-emission electric bus. The bus service will help with Dubai’s sustainable public transport system. This will also help in keeping a tab on Dubai’s climatic environment.

During the trial run, feedback from drivers and passengers will be recorded to improve the services provided by the bus. With the help of technology, the bus will operate with tools which are seamlessly integrated with Dubai’s eco-friendly transit system.

This is the first-ever agreement signed between RTA and the Department of Transport and Main Roads Queensland Government. This is carried out to maintain a friendly relationship between the two countries. Thus, leading to an increase in the demand and supply of electric and hybrid vehicles. Not just this alone, other important aspects like improving energy-efficient facilities, upgrading streetlights and reducing the waste generated, are also being taken care of. This will also increase the opportunity for tourism.

Travelling via bus is always more economical and environment-friendly compared to travelling via cabs, rails or driving your own vehicle. This initiative has garnered appreciation along with people in Abu Dhabi planning to invest in this activity. The reward of this initiative is amazing.

The Environment Agency of Abu Dhabi (EAD) and the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre is planning to start an integrated empty plastic bottle return network. This also includes collecting bottles from households by offering incentives.

Dubai has also announced a plastic bag fee which will be implemented this summer. This is an initiative to make people stop the usage of single-use plastic and encourage them to use free water bottle refill stations located across the city. Along with this, it also aims to achieve carbon neutrality with the help of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy by 2050.