Saturday, May 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Oktoberfest Will Return On Ground After Two Years  

Germany’s beloved beer festival will be back on ground this year

Oktoberfest Will Return On Ground After Two Years  
A previous edition of the festival Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 May 2022 8:06 pm

With covid restrictions gradually lifting across the countries, Germany is once again all set to host one of its biggest annual affairs. After a two year long covid induced hiatus, the much sought after Oktoberfest will be back in Germany on ground this year. 

The 187th edition of the beer festival will be held from September 17 to October 3 without any pandemic induced restrictions. According to Oktoberfest’s website, Munich’s Mayor gave a nod to hosting the festival and the visitors will not have to adhere to any covid-related protocols — such as mandatory masks or accessing the tents.

Related stories

The Michelin Star Town Of Germany

The festival on September 17, 2022 will begin at noon with the traditional tapping of the first beer barrel in the Schottenhamel tent by Mayor Dieter Reiter. 

"Seen from the political situation, a cancellation of Oktoberfest 2022 is not possible," he said. "I'm looking forward to a Oktoberfest 2022 that I hope everyone who wants to go will enjoy," the mayor added. He also stated that the situation was analysed well before a final decision was reached, and that it was “up to everyone to decide for themselves anyway whether and how much they want to celebrate at the Volksfest.”

The festival is one of Germany’s biggest tourist attractions and is a celebration of beer, food and costumes and is coming back on-ground after two years. 

Tags

Travel Germany Oktoberfest Beer Festival COVID-19 Physical Event Travel News
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Why Is Mukesh Ambani Headed To London With Boots And Other Acquisitions?

Why Is Mukesh Ambani Headed To London With Boots And Other Acquisitions?