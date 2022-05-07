Oktoberfest Will Return On Ground After Two Years  

With covid restrictions gradually lifting across the countries, Germany is once again all set to host one of its biggest annual affairs. After a two year long covid induced hiatus, the much sought after Oktoberfest will be back in Germany on ground this year.

The 187th edition of the beer festival will be held from September 17 to October 3 without any pandemic induced restrictions. According to Oktoberfest’s website, Munich’s Mayor gave a nod to hosting the festival and the visitors will not have to adhere to any covid-related protocols — such as mandatory masks or accessing the tents.

The festival on September 17, 2022 will begin at noon with the traditional tapping of the first beer barrel in the Schottenhamel tent by Mayor Dieter Reiter.

"Seen from the political situation, a cancellation of Oktoberfest 2022 is not possible," he said. "I'm looking forward to a Oktoberfest 2022 that I hope everyone who wants to go will enjoy," the mayor added. He also stated that the situation was analysed well before a final decision was reached, and that it was “up to everyone to decide for themselves anyway whether and how much they want to celebrate at the Volksfest.”

The festival is one of Germany’s biggest tourist attractions and is a celebration of beer, food and costumes and is coming back on-ground after two years.