Updated: 31 Aug 2022 4:41 pm

One of the world’s most tranquil and mythically riddled lakes is Lake Melissani in the Greek island of Kefalonia. It is also known as Melissani Cave and is one of the most mesmerising lakes in the world. The caves are reported to be sixteen to twenty thousand years old.

The lake can be easily located as it is just two kilometres away from Sami Beach and ten kilometres away from the town of Argostoli. Another must-visit tourist destination is the Ionian Islands.

Discovered in 1951, Lake Melissani inhibits both fresh as well as seawater. The combination has origins as the saltwater is sourced from a nearby sea and the freshwater is sourced from a natural spring which is located just twenty metres (66 feet) underground.

To explore the cave, tourists can hop onto boats and ferries. The tour begins at the wider part of the cave, which creates an almost neon turquoise glow due to the rays of the sun. Tourists can see their reflections in the glistening water and also see a small island situated within the cave.

Right after exiting the first area, the second region consists of stalagmites, stalactites, and other rock formations.

Why is Lake Melissani riddled with mythical tales? Here’s the cue. As per Greek legends, the lake is named after one of the nymphs – Melissanthi – who killed herself when God Pan did not reciprocate her love. Thus, the famous Greek mythology is based on this cave.

In 1951 and 1962, scientific excavations discovered artifacts which included an ancient lamp, plates, figures of the nymphs, and God Pan, which belonged to the 3rd and 4th centuries BC. These were used during the post-Classical periods.

The best time to visit and witness the beauty unfolding is between 11.30 AM and 1:30 PM, when the sunlight directly hits the crater and shimmers through its exposed roof.

