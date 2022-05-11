Napa Valley’s Murder Mystery Trains Are Back This Month

Taking one through an experience of a lifetime — think wineries, celebrated drinks and gourmet food — is the famous Napa Valley Wine Train. Known for not just a tour of the most famous wineries but also murder, mystery and mayhem, this is an experience of a lifetime. And bringing back this mystery element the Napa Valley Wine Train is bringing back its Murder Mystery Tour with themes set in the bygone era of the 1920s and the 1980s.

A line-up for 2022 was recently announced with the highlight being the Harry Potter murder mystery ride coming back. The schedule begins from May 19 with ‘Till Death Do Us Part’ and ends on October 27 with ‘I Solemnly Swear I Am Up to No Good’. Each journey will be a two hour ride in which the murder mystery needs to be solved. Guests on board should also prepare their taste buds for a gourmet meal curated and crafted by Executive Chef Rodrigo Cuadra. Along with this there will also be wine-themed dress up. And all of this on a vintage train.

The show is put together by the Murder Mystery Company, that first performed in 2019 and since then has been one of the most sought after and eagerly awaited annual experience. Tickets for the experience begin at $405 per person (excluding the wine), which includes the 2 hour journey aboard the vintage train, a multiple course gourmet meal and a murder mystery dinner theatre.