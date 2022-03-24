Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Summer Bucketlist: Book Tickets For A Music Festival In The Mountains

The seventh edition of Musicathon, a music festival in the mountains, will take place in the next month on April 15-16, in Bir. 

Summer Bucketlist: Book Tickets For A Music Festival In The Mountains
The majestic Dhauladhar range will be the backdrop for the festival Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 12:55 pm

Musicathon, a music festival in the mountains. The seventh edition of the festival will take place in the next month on April 15-16, 2022 at The Bagicha, Bir. 

Started back in 2019, Musicathon is a platform made especially for emerging independent artists who perform for travellers from across nationalities, in the most majestic locations of Bir, Himachal Pradesh with a stunning backdrop of the Dhauladhar range. The festival is an eco-friendly affair that comes together with the efforts of the local community, talented independent musicians, and a bunch of people driven by a mutual passion for music, poetry, and love for the Earth & travel. 

The first edition of the music festival in 2019 was started as an experiment of a two-day event with just twp artists and 10 attendees that is now going to witness its 7th edition. 

Musicathon
Musicathon

The talented artist line-up for the seventh edition of Musicathon includes names such as Rahgir, a social media sensation, Arjan Singh- an architect turned singer-songwriter from Jaipur, Ishan Nigam- an independent singer-songwriter, live performer and a youtuber, Sanchi Mannotra, a Chandigarh based singer- songwriter and many more. 

Gaurav Kushwaha is the brain behind all the planning, operation, and execution of a successfully led music festival in Bir, Musicathon. With an extensive experience of around nine years in the travel industry, Gaurav is well versed and has garnered an immaculate sense of the current market scenario. Gaurav has a keen eye for the innovations and details that has helped him in building Musicathon as a brand.

