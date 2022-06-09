Mumbai Local: The Bitter Bartender Comes To Hakkasan

Actor and producer Sohail Khan and celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala will take over Hakkasan’s eclectic bar to shake delicious cocktails in the latest edition of ‘The Bitter Bartender’.

Guests will choose to order, either one of their cocktails and cheer for their favourite bartender to win the title. A portion of the sales from the evening will be dedicated towards a noble cause.

Join in the fun and witness the two personalities go head to head whipping up their favourite concoctions coupled with sounds by Mahan. The modern Cantonese restaurant is popular for an extensive range of indulgent cocktails.

Sohail Khan will create his personal favourite the Hakkatini a blend of orange vodka, Campari, brandied cointreau mixed with apple and orange bitters while Yasmin will be making the Lemonberry Martini infused with vodka, raspberry, vanilla, cranberry, lime and limoncello.

Come, sip on their cocktails and cheer your favourite bartender for the night to win the title of ‘The Bitter Bartender’.

The Information

When: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Time: 9 PM onwards

Price: INR 1,250 (all inclusive) for each cocktail

Contact: +918355877777

Address: Hakkasan, 206 Krystal, Waterfield Road, Bandra (West), Mumbai 400050