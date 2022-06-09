Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Mumbai Local: The Bitter Bartender Comes To Hakkasan

Actor Sohail Khan will create some of his personal favourites at the event

Mumbai Local: The Bitter Bartender Comes To Hakkasan
The Bitter Bartender title will be up for a win Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 11:01 am

Actor and producer Sohail Khan and celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala will take over Hakkasan’s eclectic bar to shake delicious cocktails in the latest edition of ‘The Bitter Bartender’.

Guests will choose to order, either one of their cocktails and cheer for their favourite bartender to win the title. A portion of the sales from the evening will be dedicated towards a noble cause. 

Join in the fun and witness the two personalities go head to head whipping up their favourite concoctions coupled with sounds by Mahan. The modern Cantonese restaurant is popular for an extensive range of indulgent cocktails.

Sohail Khan will create his personal favourite the Hakkatini a blend of orange vodka, Campari, brandied cointreau mixed with apple and orange bitters while Yasmin will be making the Lemonberry Martini infused with vodka, raspberry, vanilla, cranberry, lime and limoncello.

Related stories

Mumbai Local: Get Root-Ed In Clean Eating At The Brand New Banyan Tree Cafe

Kolkata Local: Have You Been To This Auto Themed Food Hub Yet?

Eat Like A Local: The Food Trail In Calicut

Come, sip on their cocktails and cheer your favourite bartender for the night to win the title of ‘The Bitter Bartender’.

The Information

When: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Time: 9 PM onwards

Price: INR 1,250 (all inclusive) for each cocktail

Contact: +918355877777

Address: Hakkasan, 206 Krystal, Waterfield Road, Bandra (West), Mumbai 400050

Tags

Travel Hakkasan Mumbai Sohail Khan Yasmin Karachiwala Events In Mumbai Food And Drinks
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's NHAI Sets Guinness World Record For Laying 75 Km Highway In Just 5 Days

India's NHAI Sets Guinness World Record For Laying 75 Km Highway In Just 5 Days

Dostarlimab Vanishes Cancer Miraculously In Patients For First Time In Medical History

Dostarlimab Vanishes Cancer Miraculously In Patients For First Time In Medical History