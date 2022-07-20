Looking For An Escape From This Scorching Heat? Head To Prague’s Ice Pub

Looking for a way out of this monstrous heat and monotonous life? Prague has come up with a great solution. The ICE PUB in downtown Prague will offer you a delightful escape from the heat. As per media reports, the heat wave in Europe has led to an increase in temperatures. In Prague, the temperature is soaring, as high as 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit).

As the name suggests, everything at the ICE Pub is literally made of ice – the walls, bar, tables, sculptures and even personal glasses. What is mesmerising about the place is that the temperature is always at minus 7 degrees all year! There has been an increase or a decrease in the past years.

If you are thinking that you might get cold because of the temperature, fret not. The pub provides a thermal jacket and gloves, which will keep you warm enough to sustain the degree.

The pub is located very close to the capital’s Charles Bridge. It is also close to the largest music club in Central Europe – Karlovy Lzane, a 5 Story Club. It serves lip-smacking vodka cocktails like ice sweet, ice sour, ice bitter, or you can opt for Extra Cold Beer by Heineken.

ICE Pub Prague has a convenient time slot, keeping all the factors in mind. It functions with a 30 minute time slot. This means that a person or a group can stay at the pub for only 30 minutes. There are two slots. During the day, the pub opens at noon and closes at 9 PM. The second slot starts at 9 p.m. and lasts until 5 a.m.

To know more about payment and availability of seats, click on the link here.