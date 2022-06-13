LGBTQIA+ Friendly Tour Operators In India For Your Next Vacation

June is celebrated as Pride Month to honour and celebrate the lives of the LGBTQAI+ community. While the month is marked by marches, celebrations and educational discussions, there is another way to make it special - a vacation! With growing acceptance and understanding, Pink Tourism, which caters exclusively to the LGBTQ community, has found its place in India.

Partner with these tour operators that are providing a safe, fun and discrimination-free travel experience to the queer community.

Planeta Rosa

With decades of experience under their belt, Delhi-based Planeta Rosa is an LGBTQ travel agent & tour operator that works to tailor each trip according to the needs of the traveller. From travel arrangements to attend a pride event to customised honeymoon packages for queer couples, Planeta Rosa’s team of young and dynamic professionals build each itinerary to your preference and ensure end-to-end services for a hassle-free trip.

Pink Vibgyor

Offering guided and private queer tours since 2010, Pink Vibgyor is another queer-owned and queer-friendly tour operator that ensures a fun and adventurous trip to its travellers. They research each aspect of the customised holiday packages to ensure that it does not just revolve around the culture & history but also brings you closer to the LGBTQ lifestyle and history of the place and people with meaningful inclusions. What’s more, with a sympathetic understanding of same-sex marriages, Pink Vibgyor also provides unique destination wedding packages to its clients, and take care of all logistics so you can have your special day.

These tour operators ensure a discrimination-free travel experience Shutterstock

Indjapink

Indjapink is the first men/gay only travel company in India. In order to provide the best services to couples, they hand-pick accommodations in select destinations, taking great care to choose properties that achieve the perfect mixture of authenticity, luxury and comfort. With Indjapink, you are assured of luxury and comfort, with services like private vehicles, a personal host, private specialised guides, spa treatments, and a 24 x7 contact number for your convenience.

Pink Escapes

Offering bespoke pink luxury, with Pink Escapes, traveller preferences are paramount. They appoint queer and queer friendly individuals are tour managers, while also offering independent travel itineraries. Pink Escapes also believes in giving back to the community, and partners with charitable aid organisations and contributes a part of their revenue to support them. These local communities also feature in travel itineraries as immersive experiences for travellers. Promoting socially responsible tourism that strives to generate cross-cultural understanding, Pink Escapes is also ‘straight-friendly’.

