Saturday, May 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Ladakh Hemis Festival 2022: Here's What You Need To Know

The Hemis Festival marks the birth anniversary of Guru Padmasambhava and the victory of good over evil

Ladakh Hemis Festival 2022: Here's What You Need To Know
A masked dance performance at the Buddhist festival in Hemis Monastery Mazur Travel / Shutterstock.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 May 2022 10:37 am

Ladakh will celebrate its annual Buddhist festival, Hemis, on July 8 and 9, 2022. This cultural extravagance is all set to welcome tourists from all across the world to enjoy the fanfare and the rich culture of the Tibetan community in Ladakh. The Hemis Festival marks the birth anniversary of Guru Padmasambhava and the victory of good over evil. Also known as Tse-Chu, the event will be held in one of Ladakh’s famous monasteries, Hemis Gompa. The chilly weather, festive vibes and hills are the bonuses you will receive.

The festival traces its origins back to the 8th century CE. Lord Padmasambhava, also called Guru Rinpoche, protected the people by fighting against demons and dark forces. In this Himalayan kingdom, he introduced tantric Buddhism. Through a mix of Tibetan and Buddhist cultures, a new perspective on life was introduced. Ever since, people started to celebrate his legacy to keep the negativities at bay. Celebrated with great fervour, the festival takes place on the 10th day of the fifth month of the Tibetan community which falls in June or July.

Related stories

Of Kashmiri Kebabs And Pixels 

Ladakh International Music Festival’s Homage To Rezangla’s Bravehearts

Tee Off In Jammu and Kashmir This Summer

People dress up and gather around the monastery early in the morning and begin the festivity by breaking into a masked dance known as cham – a slow dance that showcases the message that good wins over evil. During this performance, people dress up in traditional clothes with vibrant masks along with extravagant headgears, which ooze cultural significance and meanings. Performed by lamas and monks, they represent Buddhas, dharma guardians and protectors.

A giant Buddha statue overlooking the Hemis Monastery where the festival is held
A giant Buddha statue overlooking the Hemis Monastery where the festival is held Shutterstock

You can also scope out Ladakh’s local charms with their exquisite handicrafts. The festival is, of course, incomplete without a sip of Ladakh’s local drink, chang

Tags

Travel Hemis Festival Hemis Monastery Hemis Festival 2022 Cham Dance Ladakh Ladakh Tourism Ladakhi Culture Buddhist Festivals Travel
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

RBI Announces Dates For Premature Redemption of Sovereign Gold Bonds; Know Details Here

RBI Announces Dates For Premature Redemption of Sovereign Gold Bonds; Know Details Here

The Great Mollywood Kitchen: How OTTs Empower Regional Cinemas To Compete With Bollywood

The Great Mollywood Kitchen: How OTTs Empower Regional Cinemas To Compete With Bollywood