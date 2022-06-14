Kerala Launches Responsible Tourism Clubs

In a bid to boost tourism, ensure responsible travel and involve the local communities, the southern state of Kerala has launched responsible tourism clubs at various destinations throughout the state.

The aim behind launching the initiative is to make tourism development more responsible as well as sustainable at the local level, preserving local art and culture and implementing green protocols. The initiative also aligns with the previously launched the Destination Challenge which aims to identify and develop 500 tourism spots in the next four years. Through these Responsible Tourism Clubs the state government is looking to bring together the sustainability and responsibility at the destination level.

In its early phase, the government plans to set up a minimum of 100 Responsible Tourism Clubs in 2022 itself, and a 1000 clubs within three years. These clubs will be built at the destination level and will advocate and build awareness about sustainable and responsible tourism along with highlighting business opportunities for host communities and training and education to boost local entrepreneurship amidst other things. Along with this they will also be responsible in the process of waste management and beautification of the destination.

The first set of the Responsible Tourism Clubs have already been set up by the state tourism department at colleges and universities in collaboration with the state’s Higher Education Department and Beypore in Kozhikode is one of the destinations that will witness a Comprehensive Responsible Tourism Development. The aim is to develop Beypore into an international tourism hub in three years. The state level roll out of the initiative happened in the presence of the Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas.