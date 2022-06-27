Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Kerala Hosts International Kayaking Competition - Malabar River Festival

The event will take place from August 12 to 14

Kerala Hosts International Kayaking Competition - Malabar River Festival
Kayakars will compete in the waters of Iruvazhinji Puzha and Chalipuzha at Kozhikode Shutterstock

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 1:57 pm

The 8th edition of the Malabar River Festival -the International Kayaking Competition will be held at Thusharagiri in Kozhikode, Kerala. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the famous kayak championship did not take place for the last two years. This will help in boosting adventure tourism in God’s own country – Kerala. The event will take place from August 12 to 14.

The event will be organised by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society along with the District Tourism Promotion Council and the grama panchayats of Kodenchery and Thiruvambady. Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association will be taking in-charge of the technical aspect of the events. Initiative Outdoor team from Nepal will look after the safety and security of the event. For time tracking responsibility, Elge Timing from Kashmir will be in-charge.

Kayakars will compete in the waters of Iruvazhinji Puzha and Chalipuzha at Kozhikode. Participants or Kayakers from 20 different countries are expected to take part in the event. According to reports, around 100 foreign Kayakers, and 200 kayakers from different states of India including Kerala, are expected to participate in the event.

Events to take place at the Malabar River Festival are the Extreme Race, Boater Cross and Giant Slalom. The Malabar Kayaking Championship will host other water sports like Whitewater Rafting, Kayak Training, Local Slalom competitions and various other adventurous events.

