Kalahari Desert’s Hornbill Breeding Are On The Brink Of Extinction By 2027

Due to the ill effects of global warming, places where hornbills are residing are getting warmer and thus, making it a bit difficult to breed

By 2027, there are high chances that birds might not breed again Shutterstock

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 4:02 pm

With the influence of climate change, all animals have to bear the brunt of it. Starting right from their changes in psychologically perspective to their breeding, climate change plays a crucial part. There are high chances of animals dying due to climate change or heat waves than starvation. One such species is Africa’s hornbill.

After meticulous and thorough research, they have found numerous reasons for hornbills, situated in southern Africa’s the Kalahari Desert to completely vanish.  This can be due to several reasons and one being climate change. From defending their shelter to providing food to their young ones, climate change has taken a toll on these birds.

As per the study, the decline in breeding is highly related to temperature and rainfall. It reads that in Kalahari, over the past few decades, the temperature has risen to more than 2 degrees celsius. By 2027, there are high chances that birds might not breed again.

How did the fall happen?

The first sign of this is the South African Weather Service present in the Kalahari region starting from 1960 up until 2020. From their findings, the temperature has risen considerably and so has the warming rate. Even air temperature and drought play a major role in the breeding process. Due to global warming, an increase in the chances of drought and warm air can lead to the extension of specific southern yellow-billed hornbills and other species. It can also affect species which are unlikely to die.

Things to do to sustain their living

With the help of migration strategies, you can prevent extinctions. For short term purposes, options like providing water and the next boxes can be helpful too. In the long term, resources to prevent warmth and the effects of climate change on biodiversity can be helpful. Along with this, models should be based on the requirements of different birds.

