Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Jammu & Kashmir Will Have The World’s Tallest Railway Bridge By December 2023

The height of the bridge is 35 metres, which makes it taller than the Eiffel Tower

The Anji Khad Bridge is a 1,315-metre long
The Anji Khad Bridge is a 1,315-metre long Twitter (@PiyushGoyal)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 10:40 pm

In a world where wonders never cease, here’s another one to add to the list. Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district is all set to host the world’s tallest railway bridge. The Central government and the Indian Railways will launch a rail route from Delhi to Kashmir. The railway bridge is being constructed over the Chenab River in the Reasi district on the Baramulla railway line. The construction of the world’s tallest railway bridge is likely to be completed by December next year.

The Anji Khad Bridge is a 1,315-metre long bridge which is being constructed 359 metres above the river bed level. The height of the bridge is 35 metres, which makes it taller than the Eiffel Tower. The Chenab Bridge consists of 17 spans, with the main arch span of 467 metres. It is a 111-km long stretch. The total cost of this construction is Rs 27,949 crore.

The Chenab Bridge is being constructed by Konkan Railway as an executing agency by Northern Railway. As part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project, the project is viewed as one of the most challenging infrastructure projects undertaken in the post-Independence era by the Indian Railways.

The most important arch of the Chenab Bridge is 467 metres, which stands on two dolomite limestone hillocks on the Chenab River. The weight of the main arch is 10,619 metric tonnes. This is the first time in the country that such a piece of work has ever been constructed.

Related stories

Kashmir: 5 different varieties of breads you must try

Jammu & Kashmir’s Patnitop Hill Resort Imposes Ban On Open Cooking And Use Of Polythene

Jammu And Kashmir Introduces Zorbing Ball Adventure In Kishtwar

The structure behind the construction of the Chenab bridge, along with the main arch, is being carried out by Tekla software. The Tekla model allows engineers to understand complex details.

This is India’s first ever cable-stayed bridge. It is the world’s 7th largest arching bridge which is constructed without any pillars to support it. Not entirely support-free as support is provided on both ends of the river.

Tags

Travel Travel Travel & Tourism Indian Railways Northern Railway Kashmir Jammu And Kashmir Chenab River Tourism
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu