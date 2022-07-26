Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
International Tiger Day: Take A Walk In The Wild With These Nature Talks

Know more about tiger conservation on Nature Talks, a four-part webinar series hosted by expert naturalists

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 3:07 pm

As we head towards completing 50 years of tiger conservation in India, Taj Safaris, India's first and only luxury wildlife circuit, celebrates International Tiger Day by providing viewers a peek into the wondrous realm of the animal kingdom. Indulge in engaging talks about wildlife through the four-part webinar series, Nature Talks with Taj Safaris – hosted from July 29 to September 4 – passionately narrated by expert naturalists sharing first-hand knowledge on subjects that seek to build awareness.

An Ode To 'Collarwali' by naturalist Kopal Thakur from Baghvan, A Taj Safari – Pench National Park, will take you back in time where Collarwali, the iconic tigress attained immortality in the teak forests of Pench. Unravel the life of successful predators as the Whistling Hunters of Central India by naturalist Yajuvendra from Banjaar Tola, A Taj Safari - Kanha National Park brings alive the magic of the Indian jungles.

Get acquainted with the prowess of preservation, civilization's ethics of co-existence with nature and the commitment to reverse the looming decline of multiple species from our wild heritages with naturalist Ramesh from Mahua Kothi, A Taj Safari – Bandhavgarh National Park on Conservation Success Stories of India. Lastly, The Flying Rulers by Naturalist Tarun from Pashan Garh, A Taj Safari - Panna National Park will take you soaring into the world of some of the most endangered birds on the planet.

Travel International Tiger Day Tiger Conservation Wildlife Taj Safari Pench National Park
