In Pictures: Holi Celebrations Across The Country

As winter has retreated from the country, the much sought after festival of colours is awaited. And while we may know one way of celebrating it, there are plenty others across the length and breadth of the country. Celebrations in various parts of India differ, but what remains universal is the promise of memorable day. Here is how different parts in the country engage in the festivities:

Hola Mohalla, Anadpur Sahib

A Nihang at the celebration in Anandpur Sahib Verma Chetan / Shutterstock.com

Spotted at the celebration Verma Chetan / Shutterstock.com

People of all age groups are a part of the celebration Verma Chetan / Shutterstock.com

One of the most renowned forms of celebration, it takes place in Anandpur Sahib with procession by Nihang warriors in their traditional blue attire. The sound of the kirtan, poetry and the warm aroma of the hangar fill the air around here.

Dol Jatra or Basanta Utsav, Shantiniketan

Celebrations at Shantiniketan The Captured Creations / Shutterstock.com

Women engaged in a traditional dance ParthaKar49 / Shutterstock.com

The festival here is guided by the onset of the spring season rather than religion. The day begins as white attire for men and yellow for women and gradually progresses to all being doused in various colours and hues. One can also spot music and dance performances while here.

Shigmo, Goa

The procession on streets of Goa Matjoe / Shutterstock.com



The festivities in Goa are all large scale — think colours, dances, singing and processions. There are also temple yatras, Goan parade, and locals engaged in celebration marking the onset of spring.

Braj and Lathmar Holi, Uttar Pradesh

Spotted at the celebration in Mathura Susan Rogers / Shutterstock.com

The famed Lathmar Holi being played CRS PHOTO / Shutterstock.com

A splash of colours at the celebration CRS PHOTO / Shutterstock.com

Not only seeped in festivities, but Holi in Mathura is also layered with mythology. Celebrated over a span of two days in Vrindavan, Nandgaon and Barsana the celebration is a riot of rituals and colours. Even the temples in the area are fully decked up and can be spotted in a very different light.

Manjal Kuli, Kerala

Devotees at the temple celebrating Manjal Kuli AJP / Shutterstock.com



Celebrations in Kerala can also be seen in full swing during this time. Although not Holi, the celebrations in the state take place in a temple with water colours containing turmeric. The celebrations here are more on the religious and cultural lines as compared to the rest of the country.