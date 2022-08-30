Hong Kong’s Oldest Peak Tram Reopens After A Long Halt Of 14 Months

After a hiatus of 14 months due to covid-19 lockdown, Hong Kong’s Peak Tram, one of the city’s tourist attractions, has reopened. It is the oldest funicular in Asia and was opened for the first time in 1888. The tram is now open to the public with new looks and changes.

As per media reports, the tram now has longer cars and has the capacity to house about 200 people per ride. It has also made provisions to provide access for wheelchair and stroller users by making the entire area step-free.

The tram works at an interval of 15-20 minutes between the Peak Tram Lower Terminus in Central to the Peak Tram Upper Terminus at The Peak. It rises to a height of 396 metres (1,300 feet approximately) above sea level.

Before closing in June 2021, the tram had a facelift worth 87 million euros (Rs 6,94,30,75,804.74 approximately).

The entry ticket to the tram gives a sneak peek into the past. It features a stone sculpture ‘Eye of Infinity’ by Australian-Chinese artist Lindy Lee. Along with this, as you enter the tram, you can experience multimedia exhibits which show Peak Tram’s history right from the Victorian era up until the present.

Back in the day, the tram helped locals and tourists by giving them a tour to Victoria Peak, or the Peak, Hong Kong’s highest spot. The Peak is said to be one of Hong Kong’s most enticing spots.

As per the Hong Kong Tourism Board, earlier, the Peak Tram was opened for the British governor and residents of The Peak. Now, it is accessible to everyone.

The Peak Tram tickets start at $6 (Rs 478.69 approximately) for adults one-way and for kids and seniors, it is $3 (Rs 239.34 approximately). Tickets can be availed online as well as via advance booking.