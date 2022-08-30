Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Hong Kong’s Oldest Peak Tram Reopens After A Long Halt Of 14 Months

It is the oldest funicular in Asia and was opened for the first time in 1888.

Before closing in June 2021, the tram had a facelift worth 87 million euros
Before closing in June 2021, the tram had a facelift worth 87 million euros Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 11:24 am

After a hiatus of 14 months due to covid-19 lockdown, Hong Kong’s Peak Tram, one of the city’s tourist attractions, has reopened. It is the oldest funicular in Asia and was opened for the first time in 1888. The tram is now open to the public with new looks and changes.

As per media reports, the tram now has longer cars and has the capacity to house about 200 people per ride. It has also made provisions to provide access for wheelchair and stroller users by making the entire area step-free.

The tram works at an interval of 15-20 minutes between the Peak Tram Lower Terminus in Central to the Peak Tram Upper Terminus at The Peak. It rises to a height of 396 metres (1,300 feet approximately) above sea level.

Before closing in June 2021, the tram had a facelift worth 87 million euros (Rs 6,94,30,75,804.74 approximately).

Related stories

5 Glamping Resorts For The Luxurious Traveller In You

After 100 Years, Nagaland Gets Its Second Railway Station

Hong Kong Has Reduced Hotel Quarantine To Just Three Days

The entry ticket to the tram gives a sneak peek into the past. It features a stone sculpture ‘Eye of Infinity’ by Australian-Chinese artist Lindy Lee. Along with this, as you enter the tram, you can experience multimedia exhibits which show Peak Tram’s history right from the Victorian era up until the present.

Back in the day, the tram helped locals and tourists by giving them a tour to Victoria Peak, or the Peak, Hong Kong’s highest spot. The Peak is said to be one of Hong Kong’s most enticing spots.

As per the Hong Kong Tourism Board, earlier, the Peak Tram was opened for the British governor and residents of The Peak. Now, it is accessible to everyone.

The Peak Tram tickets start at $6 (Rs 478.69 approximately) for adults one-way and for kids and seniors, it is $3 (Rs 239.34 approximately). Tickets can be availed online as well as via advance booking.

Tags

Travel Travel Travel & Tourism Travel News Tourism Hong Kong News Tram-train Trams COVID-19
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details