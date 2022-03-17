Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
Holi Special: Four Must-Try Recipes To Amp Up Your Celebrations

If you are keen to impress people with a sweet tooth at Holi celebrations, why not amp up the regular thandai and those desserts? We asked the chefs at Kolkata restaurant Jalsa to share some Holi recipes with a twist

A glass of thandai is the perfect Holi beverage Shutterstock

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 2:14 pm

Thandai LIIT 
This heady mix of vodka, rum, gin with a mix of chopped almonds and coconut milk makes for a soothing drink with a hint of spice.

Ingredients 
30 ml Vodka
30 ml White Rum
30 ml Gin
30 ml Thandai syrup
10 ml Coconut milk
60 ml Milk
10 gm Pistachio flakes
10 gm Almonds
Ice

Method 
Shake all ingredients with loads of ice and serve in Pilsner glass.

Gulabi Thandai 
Tired after playing Holi? Get over the energy hump with this delight made with passion fruit syrup, cranberry juice, lemongrass, served with rose petals.

Ingredients
60 ml White Rum
2 tbsp Almond
2 tbsp Cashew
1 tsp Cardamom Powder
10 ml Passion Fruit Syrup
30 ml Cranberry Juice
2 tbsp Dry Rose Petals
2 drops Rose Water
1 tsp Brown sugar
5 sprig Lemongrass
30 ml evaporated Milk

Method

Add cashews, almonds, passion fruit syrup, cranberry juice, lemongrass (muddled) in a grinder along with cardamom and make a powder of the mixture. Now add the mixture along with evaporated milk in a blender and mix well. Serve chilled in Margarita glass & garnish with nuts and crushed rose petals which are dipped in liquid nitrogen.

Frozen Mango Popcorn
Elements like Fresh alfanso, nougat, mango ice-cream, mango gel are piled high in a beautiful glass serving bowl infused with liquid nitrogen.

Ingredients 
100 gms Fresh Mango
50 gms Philadelphia cheese
50 gms Nougat
40 gms Mango Pulp
20 gms Whipped Cream
Liquid Nitrogen 200 ml

Method

In a bowl add philadelphia cheese, add whipped cream and mango pulp. Mix well until smooth. Now pour this mixture through a perforated spoon in liquid nitrogen so that you get popcorn like an uneven shape. Now sieve these popcorn from the liquid nitrogen and add in a bowl. Add chopped fresh mango and crushed nougat. Toss gently. Drizzle warm mango pulp on top and serve.

Frozen Mango Panna Cotta

An absolute luscious, velvety and so smooth to the palate. Made with fresh alphonso, hung curd, almonds, saffron, pistachios.

Ingredients 
Hung Curd - 75 gms
Powdered Sugar - 30 gms
Binding Agent - 2 gms
Almonds - 4 gms
Chopped Mango - 30 gms
Chopped Pistachio - 10 gms
Mango Pulp - 20 gms

Method

In a bowl take hung curd, add sugar powder and whisk it well till it is lump free and smooth. Add mango pulp, chopped mango, almonds, a few strands of saffron and mix well. Soak binding agent in some warm water to bloom for 5 mins. Add this to the above mixture and mix gently. Finally, set in the mold and rest in the fridge for 1 hour. Demould, garnish with chopped pistachios and serve chilled.

