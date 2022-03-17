Thandai LIIT

This heady mix of vodka, rum, gin with a mix of chopped almonds and coconut milk makes for a soothing drink with a hint of spice.

Ingredients

30 ml Vodka

30 ml White Rum

30 ml Gin

30 ml Thandai syrup

10 ml Coconut milk

60 ml Milk

10 gm Pistachio flakes

10 gm Almonds

Ice

Method

Shake all ingredients with loads of ice and serve in Pilsner glass.

Gulabi Thandai

Tired after playing Holi? Get over the energy hump with this delight made with passion fruit syrup, cranberry juice, lemongrass, served with rose petals.

Ingredients

60 ml White Rum

2 tbsp Almond

2 tbsp Cashew

1 tsp Cardamom Powder

10 ml Passion Fruit Syrup

30 ml Cranberry Juice

2 tbsp Dry Rose Petals

2 drops Rose Water

1 tsp Brown sugar

5 sprig Lemongrass

30 ml evaporated Milk

Method

Add cashews, almonds, passion fruit syrup, cranberry juice, lemongrass (muddled) in a grinder along with cardamom and make a powder of the mixture. Now add the mixture along with evaporated milk in a blender and mix well. Serve chilled in Margarita glass & garnish with nuts and crushed rose petals which are dipped in liquid nitrogen.

Frozen Mango Popcorn

Elements like Fresh alfanso, nougat, mango ice-cream, mango gel are piled high in a beautiful glass serving bowl infused with liquid nitrogen.

Ingredients

100 gms Fresh Mango

50 gms Philadelphia cheese

50 gms Nougat

40 gms Mango Pulp

20 gms Whipped Cream

Liquid Nitrogen 200 ml

Method

In a bowl add philadelphia cheese, add whipped cream and mango pulp. Mix well until smooth. Now pour this mixture through a perforated spoon in liquid nitrogen so that you get popcorn like an uneven shape. Now sieve these popcorn from the liquid nitrogen and add in a bowl. Add chopped fresh mango and crushed nougat. Toss gently. Drizzle warm mango pulp on top and serve.

Frozen Mango Panna Cotta

An absolute luscious, velvety and so smooth to the palate. Made with fresh alphonso, hung curd, almonds, saffron, pistachios.

Ingredients

Hung Curd - 75 gms

Powdered Sugar - 30 gms

Binding Agent - 2 gms

Almonds - 4 gms

Chopped Mango - 30 gms

Chopped Pistachio - 10 gms

Mango Pulp - 20 gms

Method

In a bowl take hung curd, add sugar powder and whisk it well till it is lump free and smooth. Add mango pulp, chopped mango, almonds, a few strands of saffron and mix well. Soak binding agent in some warm water to bloom for 5 mins. Add this to the above mixture and mix gently. Finally, set in the mold and rest in the fridge for 1 hour. Demould, garnish with chopped pistachios and serve chilled.