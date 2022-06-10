Head To Bangkok For The Most Luxurious Yet Affordable Vacation

We all dream of luxurious and lavish vacations but we tend not to pursue them due to the constraining budget. What if there’s a place which is budget-friendly but will also give you a luxury vacation? That’s Bangkok for you. From high-end hotel services to everything that glitters and sparkles yet is affordable, Bangkok is the perfect destination.

Bangkok is known for the backpacking scene, fancy hotels, cars, and sumptuous meals. Along with this, tourists can rent cars like Mercedes-Benz in the Thai capital for USD 59 (INR 4,592 approximately). To be a part of a fine-dining experience, a total expense of USD 150 (INR 11,675 approximately). Compared to the other 29 cities on the list by money.co.uk, Bangkok provides the cheapest yet the best five-star accommodation. For one grand night, you will spend close to USD 295 (Rs. 22,965 approximately). Whereas in Paris, you will end up spending USD 1,753 (Rs. 1,36,467 approximately), according to the report.

For night stays, Bangkok does not fall short in providing world-class hotels and villas without burning a hole in your pocket. The one that stands out the most is The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, which is situated in the 78-story King Power Mahanakhon skyscraper. Along with this, a new opened Klong Chong Nonsi Public Park contributes to the country’s green spaces. It is designed to attract and revive the capital’s canals.

According to the report, the second most affordable and luxurious vacation city is Brussels. Known for chocolate and beer, it is the cheapest destination in entire Europe. The next on the list is Verona, Italy.