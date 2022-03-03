Thursday, Mar 03, 2022
Hawaii To Ease Travel Restrictions for Domestic Travellers 

With the drop in the number of covid cases, Hawaii will ease its covid restrictions by the end of the month

Hawaii will soon ease travel restrictions Shutterstock

Updated: 03 Mar 2022 1:03 pm

With the world hinting at normalcy in its day to day operations and border restrictions, the travel industry is also gradually getting back to its feet. And the latest state moving in the direction to revive tourism is Hawaii. 

By the end of this month the state will do away with its Safe Travels programme and waive all vaccination and testing requirements for the domestic travellers. The reports came in after the state governor’s announcement on social media.

If planning a trip to Hawaii, then beginning March 26 all domestic travellers will be allowed to visit without any covid-19 documentation. Travellers will also be allowed free movement without the need to quarantine. 

However, international visitors will still have to present a vaccination certificate along with covid negative test result to be taken within one day of the trip. Initially, the decision to end the Safe Travels program — first created in October 2020 — was slated to end when Hawaii hit a 70% vaccination rate but the decision was postponed due to the presence of a covid variant. 

While some restrictions are being done away with, there are others that are still in place, such as the mandatory face mask. 

“We’ve seen how variants can cause case counts to spike. Please remember to do what’s pono. It’s taken our entire community to get to this point, and will continue to be a collective effort to keep pressing forward,” tweeted David Ige, Governor, Hawaii.

Travel Travel News Travel Rules COVID-19 Hawaii COVID Restrictions Border Restrictions Domestic Travel USA
