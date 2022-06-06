Goa Launches Beach Vigil App

Keeping in mind the beaches of Goa and the associated tourism sector, the chief minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, recently launched the ‘Beach Vigil App’. Aimed at benefiting both the travellers as well as those working in the tourism sector, the app aims for a holistic management of the beaches.

Right from reporting illegal hawkers to beach cleanliness, the app will be all encompassing and will cover everything. One can file a complaint regarding any illegal activity or violation via the app.

According to reports, the CM said that the app will also open many future avenues with the collaboration of information technology as well as the tourism sector. Reports state that highlighting development of tourism and safety is a collective effort, the CM said that the Beach Vigil app aims for a holistic management of beaches. Using the app Drishti workers, police and other stakeholders will be able to raise issues safeguarding the interest of the travellers.

The app will also aid stakeholders in the beach cleaning initiatives. The government is still, however, in the process of finalising an integrated plan for beach cleaning. Reports also state that the government plans to make the coastal state among the top 25 destinations for start-ups in Asia by 2025 and the launch of such initiatives will prove vital in the long run.