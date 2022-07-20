Fragile Pre-Historic Sites At Threat Because Of Mexico’s New Tourist Train

The Mexican government has approved a tourist train to run along the Caribbean coast. This decision might lead to damage to sensitive and oldest human remains in North America which has been discovered. Known as the Maya Train Project, the government aims at wrapping up before President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s term gets over.

Maya Train line will run 1,500 kilometres from the Yucatan peninsula which will connect beach resorts and other archaeological sites.

According to media reports, the delay might have a financial constraint on them and might cause disinterest among the investors. Earlier, activists had won a court injunction against the building of the route which led between jungle that might have created an environmental impact.

The caves are about the ones that exist along the Caribbean coast which have treasures like Naia, an almost complete skeleton of a young woman who had died some 13,000 years ago. These caves are taken care of by volunteer divers who work inside the flooded caverns which are hundreds of yards (metres) inside. Naia was discovered in 2007 by drivers near the north of the city of Tulum, where the train line is being installed.

These caves are dry as they are 13,000 years old as they existed since the last ice age. With the increase in sea levels, these were flooded which led to discoveries.

Due to the upcoming train line, the task group assigned by the government’s National Institue of Anthropology and History are not able to take deep and long dives. According to their finding, an archaeologist, Manuel Perez, has discovered a fully preserved small Mayan Temple.

Activists state that the heavy, high-speed rail project might damage the coastal jungle and destroy delicate cenotes. Cenotes are roofs made of sensitive limestone.

However, the government-assigned archaeologists have assured that months or weeks before the heavy machinery rolls in, the site will be taken care of.