Five Mistakes To Avoid If You Are Travelling Solo For The First Time

Before planning any solo trip, one should keep a lot of things in mind including safety, security, planning the itinerary and more.

Here are 5 mistakes you should avoid if you are travelling solo for the first time.
Here are 5 mistakes you should avoid if you are travelling solo for the first time. Shutterstock

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 4:44 pm

As the world has finally opened, solo travel is picking up pace from where it was in the pre-covid times. After struggling through the tenuous time of the pandemic, people are now yearning to travel, even if they have to do it alone. However, before planning any solo trips, one should keep a lot of things in mind, including safety, security, planning the itinerary, and more.  

Here are 5 mistakes you should avoid if you are travelling solo for the first time. 

Not keeping enough money with you 

Representative image
Representative image Shutterstock

When you are travelling solo for the first time, keep in mind all the possible and unforeseeable expenses that will be incurred. Running out of money in the middle of the trip can be very problematic. If you are completely dependent on the budget you estimated while planning the trip, you might just run out of money. Thus, carrying some extra money should make it to the top of your list. 

Making plans that are too rigid 

Representative image
Representative image Shutterstock

There is no doubt about the fact that planning is essential since it saves a lot of time, energy, and often money. While travelling solo can be daunting, don’t make plans that are rigid; instead, leave some room in your plans to allow for rescheduling a few things if required. You can always say yes to exciting opportunities if you have a flexible schedule. 


Avoiding the locals 

Representative image
Representative image Shutterstock

Although it's difficult to trust local people in an unfamiliar place, ignoring and mistrusting everyone is not the right way to go. You should give yourself and the people around you a chance to make new bonds. Finding a new company on a solo trip can sometimes lead to lifelong friendships while making your travel more enjoyable. Also, don't forget that the locals know the place much better than you and can help you explore some cool places that are unheard of. But it also makes sense to ensure your own safety first and to not be in an unfamiliar place or an uncomfortable situation while travelling solo.

Being unprepared 

Representative image
Representative image Shutterstock

Although it is necessary to pack right for all trips, it becomes even more important if you are travelling solo. Always carry a first aid kit, which should have all your medications, bandages, disinfectants, along with other essentials. Keeping your travel documents safe must also be a priority. You should keep scanned copies of all the required documents as a backup in case of any unforeseen emergency. 


Compromising your safety 

Representative image
Representative image Shutterstock

It's a harsh fact that travelling in a group can be relatively safer than travelling solo. If there are certain risks or challenges you face when you are on your own, always listen to your instincts. Also, if you consume alcohol, it is advisable to do so within limits. Being intoxicated and not in control makes you an easy target for thieves and robbers. 

