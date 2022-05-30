Chennai Hosts An Amusing And Joyous Dinosaur Festival In June

Chennai brings the experience of the Jurassic world right to your door stops. It will host a dinosaur festival from 10th to 19th June. This is an initiative by Dinosaur Festival India. The venue of the dinosaur festival is Chennai Centre. The festival aims to bring a real-time dinosaurs experience to you.

To make it more realistic, the festival will bring forth life-size replicas of prehistoric animals that were present 65 million ago and also offer great insight into 16 species which used to live in India. Animatronic dinosaurs that lived in India will also be showcased. To make it more Jurassic Park real, it will also include replicas of Isisaurus, Rajasaurus, Bruhathkayosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Tyrannosaurus Rex, and Triceratops.

The major attraction of this fest is children. Different fun-filled activities are organised such as fossil excavation, jumping castles, photoshoots with prehistoric figures and more. If you are an ardent lover of Jurassic Park movies, this festival will also be a delight for you too.

The festival started in Delhi. This time, it will be conducted in Chennai. Plans for the next dinosaurs festival have already been made. It will be held in Mumbai from 19th August to 30th September at the Phonix Market City, Dublin Square and Kurla West.

If you are planning an exciting and lively trip with your family, this festival should be marked in your calendar. The exhibition provides free tickets only to the public schools located in and around Chennai. Free public school tickets will be valid only on Friday and Monday.

To know more about the prices of the tickets, click on the link here.