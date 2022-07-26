Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Chef Harsh Dixit Brings Thai Inspired Noodle Bowl Menu To Nara Thai This Month

Enjoy a modern gastronomical menu at Nara Thai BKC & Colaba

The vegan Tom Yum Bowl at Nara Thai
The vegan Tom Yum Bowl at Nara Thai

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 3:44 pm

Who doesn't love a comforting noodle bowl - especially in the rains?  

But have you had the bowls with a twist? 

Try Nara Thai’s Thai Inspired Noodle Bowls, a range of delicious dishes curated exclusively in collaboration with Chef Harsh Dixit. Personal chef to Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Chef Dixit is known for his elegant cooking style.

The aromatic menu, sure to transport you to another dimension, will include a Tom Kha & Tantanmen Noodle Bowl. Made with homemade rice noodles, a tom kha broth, soft boiled eggs, and a mixture of Thai herbs and chili oil, this bowl can be ordered with chicken or pork. The Sweet Corn Crab Noodle Bowl, which is inspired by good ol’ sweet corn soup, is served with homemade rice noodles, a tom kha broth, a corn and chili wonton, crab meat, and a crispy crab stick. The crunch of the crab stick mixed with the heat of the chillies and the sweetness of the corn, leaves your palate with an exciting aftertaste. 

The Tom Yum Vegan Noodle Bowl takes a step in the creative direction with homemade rice noodles, a tom yum broth, crispy tofu, and sprouted beans, and is topped off with a peanut powder, mixed Thai herbs and chili oil. This one-of-a-kind vegan ramen bowl is layered with flavo0r and leaves you to experience the umami nature of Asian cuisine. 

For dessert, there's a deliciously sweet option - the hot and cold Peaches And Cream Noodle Bowl. This bowl has crispy rice noodles, a tender coconut ice cream and chili salt, all topped off with slices of peach as garnish. To add to the overall texture and creaminess, they add a Peaches & Pandan cream. This textured bowl is a wholesome way to end your feast. 

The comforting noodle dishes are an indulgence and extravagance that will tickle all your taste buds at once.

The Information

Where: Available for dine-in and delivery at both BKC and Colaba outlets

Price: Rs 650 onwards

