Chef David Myers’ Culinary Voyage From LA To New Delhi

Tell us a little about your culinary journey?

Ever since I was a kid, I’ve appreciated great food and good quality ingredients. Growing up, I would spend a lot of time at my grandparents’ house, which had an orchard and some vegetable patches. I truly believe that seeing where our food comes from and how it’s grown can make a big difference in how we appreciate food. But, it wasn’t until I was studying International Business at the Ohio State University (OSU) that I found myself spending way more time reading cookbooks than my course books. I would experiment in the kitchen all day and then host these big feasts in the evenings for all my friends. Eventually, it just hit me that this is exactly what I want to do in life.

How has the journey been – from your first restaurant in LA, that was awarded a Michelin star for three years, to opening your first outpost in Delhi now?

To sum up this incredible journey, it’s been the result of hard work, passion, dedication and grit. I’ve stayed laser-focused for the past two decades to get from where it all started to where I am today. I have loved every challenge, every lesson learnt and every achievement celebrated along the way – and I can’t wait for the next chapter to unfold.

What’s your favourite Indian food? It’s near impossible to choose just one dish from such a vast variety of cuisines, but one dish that I kept ordering over and over again the last time I was in New Delhi was murgh tikka chandi. My trainer, Kirk Miller, has put me on a high-protein diet at the moment. So this dish is not only super tasty, but also fuels my fitness journey!

How have your travels inspired your cooking?

Travel has become one of the most important parts of my personal and professional life, fueling my inspiration to create both inside and outside the kitchen. It’s become part of how I create new concepts and menus. For example, when I opened my first Italian restaurant in Dubai in 2017, I took the head chef with me on an immersion trip to Italy where we travelled between Naples, Rome and Florence – the three cities that inspired the concept from a culinary point of view. We ended up drafting the core menu on a napkin while on a train between Rome and Tuscany.

What is one of the most memorable meals of your life?

The most special one was the lunch at Hyotei in Kyoto. It’s a 450-year-old restaurant that has been awarded three Michelin stars. You have your own private tatami room, each with its own private zen garden and a running river. They are famous for their perfectly cooked onsen eggs, and the overall experience is unique and special.

Chef Recommends: David Myers’ Pick of What You Should Not Miss at ADRIFT Kaya

The Sushi Platter

Get your hands on the Kaya Moriawase Nigiri sushi, with salmon, ikura, otoro, chūtoro, hamachi, aburi, salmon, shime saba, amaebi, and tamago.

Chūtoro Sushi

This sushi is cooked with a medium fatty tuna called chūtoro. It also comes with an Ostera Caviar on top.

As told to Simrran Gill