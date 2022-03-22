Chalet Hotels Limited Receives Great Place to Work Certification For The Third Time In A Row

Chalet Hotels Limited, owner, developer, and asset manager of high-end hotels in key metro cities in India, has been recognized with the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification. With its people-first initiatives and strong emphasis on boosting employee engagement, this will be the third consecutive year for Chalet Hotels Limited to receive this certification.

A part of the K Raheja Corp group, Chalet Hotels Limited values and believes that people are its greatest asset and has created progressive policies which are benchmarked to global standards. This recognition comes at a time when the company has created synergy across groups to remain agile and adapt rapidly to evolving market dynamics.

With an increasingly strong focus on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) across its portfolio, Chalet Hotels has undertaken various programmes which are aimed at bettering people relations and employee welfare within the company:

Leadership Execution Accelerated Program (LEAP) for millennials which is a one-year intensive leadership development program, specially designed to upgrade professional skills and apply the knowledge gained to function efficiently on a day-to-day basis.

The company also hosts a Rendezvous with the CEO – a monthly initiative that provides employees, across levels, a direct platform to showcase their ideas and concerns or just a discussion with the top management.

An initiative called Relaunch Your Career allows employees to pick up their career posting taking a work-break due to various reasons like health issues, maternity leave, or taking care of a family member.

The non-discriminative environment at the workplace is ensured through a policy called The Pride Side which commits to transparency from the hiring process to appraisals of employees.

To support women workforce, the company curated a policy called Anchal, which gives complete support to pregnant women from working from home to providing cab services and other assistance while working from office.

Commenting on the certification, Mr. Sanjay Sethi, Managing Director, and CEO, Chalet Hotels Limited said, “We are honored to receive this prestigious certification for the third time in a row. Chalet Hotels Limited believes that employee well-being is the key to business success, and we are committed to offering our employees a trusted foundation to further enhance their skills and grow as individuals. We are constantly creating employee-centric programs to foster a diverse and progressive work culture across levels.

