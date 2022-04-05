Bistro By Day, Lounge By Night: The Many Shades Of Rosie & Tillie

Whether you’re in for a casual brunch with a few friends in town, or want to let your hair down for a boozy evening, Rosie & Tillie is an all-day diner for every mood. The newest entrant in Delhi’s culinary scene, the experiential restaurant is a venture by Vicky Mandal and Chef Anukriti Anand, who have previously tasted success with A.T.E. (Altogether Experimental) in Saket.

The restaurant offers a bistro and lounge experience, all packaged in one place

Rosie, their all-day dining cafe, offers a global breakfast experience with favourites like Ham-shuka, Pea & Basil Cappelletti, coupled with craft coffee for the instant kick. As soon as the evening kicks in, Tillie takes over the space with an excellent cocktail bar menu and food that takes you on a culinary journey. For my mid-day hunger pangs, I headed to Rosie on a weekend.

The curvilinear interiors with terracotta, terrazzo and plants gives the space an open feel, while allowing for privacy of diners. You can also opt to sit at one of the booths outside the restaurant for a more casual dining experience. After seating ourselves in a cosy corner of the bistro, we started our meal with prawn-cicle (prawn popsicles served with a peanut chilli aioli) and fried chicken popcorn that came with a generous spiced coconut mayo. Both the appetisers were filling and hit the right flavour notes. We opted to skip the coffee and ring in the evening a bit early with a tipple, New Age Sour, concocted with house scotch, shiraz cabernet and citrus.

Rosie & Tillie offers a wide range of global cuisines

There are ample options for mains, curated by Chef Anukriti Anand herself. We decided to take her suggestion and dig into Tagliatelle Ragu, a scrumptious pasta that came loaded with olive dust and cheddar. We also called in for a juicy lamb burger that left much to be desired in terms of flavour and spice.

What we’d definitely go back for are the desserts. Baba Au Rhum, a reconstructed milk chocolate and hazelnut streusel (soaked in rum and passionfruit, if I may happily add) was the perfect end to a filling lunch. Against better judgement, we also feasted on chocolate and cream choux which was decadent and sweet. Rosie turned out to be a great decision; as for Tillie, it's a story for another weekend.



Details:

Address: 151-153, Ground Floor DLF Avenue Mall, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110017

Timings: 11 AM - 10 PM

Price for two: Rs 1500 (without alcohol)

