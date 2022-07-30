The RCB Bar & Cafe in Bengaluru is back with their much-loved Breakfast Club, a curated experience that celebrates different cuisines, cultures and memories over a breakfast spread to make Sunday breakfast a ritual.

The RCB Executive Chef, Manoj Sharma, is all set to take you on a memorable culinary journey that celebrates some truly classic breakfast dishes. With over two decades of experience serving up scrumptious food, Chef Manoj loves experimenting with local, sustainable ingredients and has worked at restaurants around the world.

The menu includes Classic Eggs Benedict, Shakshouka, Rancheros Eggs, Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese or Smoked Salmon, and Khachapuri. End your feast with Brioche Toast with Red Wine Poached Pear, or Passion Fruit & Berry Yogurt Parfait.

The RCB Bar & Café on Museum Road has a great breakfast spread every Sunday from 8 AM onwards where they showcase special delicacies from across the globe. Mexican, South Indian cuisines, English breakfasts with Indian fusion, and coastal spreads.