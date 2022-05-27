Astanmarg Is Now A New Paragliding Destination In Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir is known for its snow-capped mountains, chilly weather, cool water gushing down the stream, scenic sunset and sunrise, and a lot more. For people who are truly nature admirers, here’s a new opportunity to witness this beauty. With an aim to increase adventure tourism in the region, Srinagar presents a new destination for paragliding in Astanmarg.

According to reports, a private paragliding firm has launched this adventure sport. It is located on the outskirts of Srinagar. It covers a vertical drop of 2000 feet, beginning from Astanmarg’s top to Chandpora’s ground. To reach Astanmarg top, you can book the ride online. It will drop you at Harwan garden which is just a 15-minute ride to Astanmarg. The flight is free of cost for both tourists as well as for locals. Have a look at this Instagram post.

The paragliding experience is one shot to heavenly views. Astanmarg top overlooks scenic places like Dal Lake, Mahadev peak, Dachigam National Park, Mughal Gardens, Hariparbat fort and other iconic spots. Not just this, as per reports, the site also offers different adventure sports like mountain biking, trekking activities around Astanmarg, and cycling trail upto the upper belt of Dara.

Last year, several snow activities were launched at Gulmarg like night skiing and water activities like rafting. Along with this, other activities like hot air balloons were also started from Zabarwan by the department. Other festivals and events are expected to be held at the location. Approximately 70 people are expected to participate in the event.

In an interview, Hem Raj, a trainer, said,” Glide in the clear blue sky into the fantastic and unbelievable view of the Zabarwan mountains, The tourists have been loving it.” The paragliding sport once in a lifetime opportunity for all mountain lovers out there and for people who are searching for some respite in this blazing hot weather.