Arunachal Pradesh Introduces Two New Tourist Circuits

For all travellers who have been wanting to go to Arunachal Pradesh, here’s your cue. To boost tourism in the Northeastern state, the centre has approved two new tourist circuits. This has been approved by the officials.

The two new tourist circuits are – in Tirap district, Dibrugarh - Deomali – Hukanjuri – Khonsa. The second tourist circuit in the Longding district is Dibrugarh – Kanubari – Longding.

As per the post by the Arunachal Pradesh tourism department, the new routes will help travellers in exploring unexplored destinations. These districts will also be open to the public. This decision will not boost the local economy but would also increase tourism as well as the livelihood of people.

Not just exploring places, tourists will also get to explore other aspects of Arunachal Pradesh like its rich culture, dance, food, music and more. These hidden places have a lot to offer and with this opportunity, travellers can enjoy the very essence of the Northeastern state.

According to media reports, the Union Home Ministry said that the decision to open two new tourist routes in Arunachal Pradesh comes after being examined by the central government. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also weighed in on the approval and gave a green signal.

Not just boosting tourism, the MHA has also insisted the Arunachal Pradesh government promote environment-friendly tourism and sustainability. Even the police of Tirap and Longding districts have been asked to create a safer as well as environment-friendly space.