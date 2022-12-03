All The Reasons Why You Should Attend The Hornbill Festival This Year

The Hornbill Festival needs no introduction–everybody knows it to be one of India's grandest cultural festivals. It is no surprise that big things were planned when it was set to return after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

Although the 10-day festival, which began on December 1, has already witnessed the magical first two days, a lot remains to be explored. For the 23rd edition, organisers have put together an incredible roster of performances, informative sessions, traditional games, and more to give attendees a holistic insight into Nagaland's diverse culture.

This year, there's an added incentive as the festival has partnered with Reckitt–the global consumer-goods brand–to initiate discussions around personal health and well-being. In addition, sustainability also remains a central focal point for the organisers. If you've not witnessed this magical event yet, here are all the reasons why you should

Nestled In Heritage

The festival takes place in the quaint village of Kisama, located 12 km from Kohima. It is considered a heritage village, developed by the government to depict traditional Naga villages and livelihoods. Derived from the names of two neighbouring villages–Kigwema and Phesama–the name reflects the rich culture and diversity it holds within its contours.

Discover Nagaland's Diversity

The festival presents a vibrant mosaic of Nagaland's cultural diversity all in one place. Each participating tribal group puts forth a grand show of their indigenous traditions, including dance performances, arts and crafts, and games. The festival's aim for the last two decades has always been to revive and promote the state's cultural wealth and celebrate it with pride.

Relish Naga Cuisine

Naga cuisine largely goes unrepresented in India's culinary map, but the festival leaves no stone unturned to introduce visitors to the delicious flavours of the state. Traditional preparations like rosep aon (dish prepared with mix of vegetables, dried fish and bamboo shoots), galho (soup consisting of rice, vegetables and meat), hinkejvu (a dish prepared with local ingredients like mustard leaves, colocasia, shredded cabbage) are must-try.

Bask In Nature's Beauty

It isn't easy not to be mesmerised by Nagaland's verdant landscape, even when attending a cultural festival with so much to offer. However, the Hornbill Festival organises various activities such as nature walks, treks, and tours that you can be a part of if you want to take in its never-ending beauty, as well as some important historical sites that may fall on the way.

A Stage For Sustainability

Given the festival's popularity, it also presents an excellent platform where crucial issues and values concerning the world at large can be discussed to spread the right message. This year, the SDG Coordination Centre of the Planning and Coordination Department plans to leverage the festival as a forum to impart the Sustainable Development Goals in exciting ways.

One can learn more about the initiative from the information desks set up and the various events they'd be organising, which include quizzes, games, short film screenings and more.

There will also be a "Green Christmas Corner," where interactive sessions will be hosted to spread awareness on how to celebrate Christmas in an eco-friendly way.

Learn Local Arts and Crafts

The festival doesn't just exhibit the state's traditional arts but also presents an opportunity for visitors to learn about them. Throughout the ten days, visitors can choose to attend workshops where artisans would demonstrate the process behind the beautiful creations and also help you hone your skills.